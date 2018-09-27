Good news on World Tourism Day: Tourism spending in Canada rose 5.7% from January to June 2018

Statistics Canada releases national tourism indicators for second quarter 2018

September 27, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario

Tourism is a vital industry in communities across Canada. The tourism economy means prosperity and good middle-class jobs, so that's why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting tourism from coast to coast to coast.

Today, as we celebrate World Tourism Day, Statistics Canada released a report highlighting the latest quarterly results for Canada's tourism sector.

In the first half of 2018, tourism spending in Canada was $43.8 billion, an increase of 5.7% compared to the first half of 2017. Domestic revenues edged up 6.4% to almost $34.5 billion, and tourism revenues from international travellers increased 3.2% to over $9.3 billion.

In the first half of 2018, tourism activities directly accounted for $18.7 billion of Canada's GDP, an increase of 6.2% over the first half of 2017. Tourism directly accounted for 733,800 jobs in the first half of 2018, an increase of 1.4% compared to the first half of 2017.

Tourism is a vital part of the Canadian economy, and the sector is growing. From 2014 to 2017, Canada's tourism sector gained ground by almost every measure. International arrivals in Canada grew by an average of 8% per year, and the tourism sector's contribution to GDP grew by an average of 4.6% per year. The tourism sector is a good source of employment for Canadians, supporting 1.8 million jobs across the country. From 2014 to 2017, the number of jobs in Canada's tourism sector grew by an average of 1.7% per year.

Statistics Canada's release of the latest numbers on the Canadian tourism industry coincides with World Tourism Day, a yearly celebration instituted by the World Tourism Organization.