Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Good results for banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:29am EST

Norwegian banks' profit as a share of average total assets was 1.13 per cent in 2019. Total comprehensive income for the period was NOK 61.8 billion, while other comprehensive income was NOK -0.6 billion.

Increased net interest income

The banks' net interest income amounted to NOK 90.3 billion in 2019. This was NOK 8.0 billion more than in 2018. The increase is due to a higher increase in total interest income than in total interest expenses. Net interest income as a share of average total assets was 1.65 per cent in 2019. This share is 0.05 percentage points higher than in 2018.

Low loss on loans

Banks' credit loss on loans amounted to NOK 9.6 billion in 2019. As a share of total assets, the banks' credit loss on loans was 0.17 per cent, which is 0.08 percentage points higher than in 2018.

Banks' total net change in value and net gains on financial instruments in 2019 amounted to NOK 5.5 billion. This was NOK 0.3 billion higher than in 2018.

Lower share of claims on customers and share of deposits

At the end of 2019, loans to and claims on customers were 58.5 per cent of the banks' total assets. Compared with 2018, this share has decreased by 1.4 percentage points. Loans to and claims on credit institutions as a share of total assets has decreased by 0.5 percentage points to 15.8 per cent, compared with 2018.

The banks are mostly funded by deposits and interest-bearing securities. Deposits are the largest source of funding, with a share of 68.8 per cent of total assets by the end of 2019. The securities' share of total assets was 14.0 per cent. Compared to the end of 2018, the deposits share of total assets has decreased by 2.8 percentage points, while the securities' share increased by 1.2 percentage points.

Fluctuations in the exchange rates for the Norwegian kroner against other currencies affect the size of the Norwegian banks' balance sheet figures. At the end of 2019, 58.4 per cent of the banks' total interest-bearing securities and 23.4 per cent of the total deposits received were in foreign currencies.

Marginally lower net interest income for the mortgage companies

Norwegian mortgage companies' profit amounted to NOK 8.2 billion in 2019. The profits share of total assets was 0.35 per cent in 2019.

The net interest income for mortgage companies amounted to NOK 16.4 billion in 2019. This is a marginal decrease compared to 2018.

The mortgage companies are mostly funded by interest-bearing securities. By the end of 2019, the securities as a share of total assets was 72.4 per cent. This share is 3.2 percentage points lower than in 2018. By the end of 2019, 66.0 per cent of the mortgage companies' debt securities was issued in foreign currency.

Disclaimer

SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:40aSUMITOMO CORPORATION : Europe Donates Over 100 Laptops to SocialBox.Biz
AQ
03:40aSaniona publishes prospectus relating to the rights issue of units
GL
03:39aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT : Announcement proposed issue of super & short-term commercial paper
PU
03:39aASTRAZENECA : Full-year and Q4 2019 results clinical trials appendix
PU
03:39aLOGMEIN : Non-GAAP Reconciliation (PDF 162 KB)
PU
03:39aRECRUIT : FAQ's for Q3 FY2019
PU
03:39aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Statutory Demand
PU
03:39aBASE RESOURCES : Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
PU
03:39aORIENT SECURITIES : Announcement on election of non-executive director (employee representative director)
PU
03:39aALFRED SCHINDLER : Schindler reports profit fall and warns on China virus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary results 2019
3CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
5RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT : 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group