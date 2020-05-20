Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GoodData Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment from Visa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData®, a leading global analytics company, announced today an investment and strategic partnership with Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), the world’s leader in digital payments.

The investment further bolsters Visa’s commitment to providing access to aggregated data and analytics that help Visa clients and partners understand the impact and effectiveness of the critical decisions they are making today.

For GoodData, the new investment amplifies its leadership position as an innovative all-in-one data platform enabling companies to add new insight services to existing offerings, develop entirely new business models, and better partner with their business networks.

“We’re extremely pleased to have Visa as an investor and partner in our mission to help companies of any size to become data companies,” says Roman Stanek, GoodData Founder, and CEO. “Visa’s investment will allow us to increase our focus on interactive self-service analytics, user interfaces and data visualizations, as well as expand our customer support for managing complex data governance, compliance, cybersecurity, and privacy matters.”

“As the world faces pandemic and economic challenges, there’s no better time to invest in areas that will improve the lives of consumers and businesses. With insights from data, we can help sellers, financial institutions and Visa’s extended global business network better understand and meet consumer needs, especially when those needs are changing fast,” said Melissa McSherry, SVP and global head of Data, Security, and Identity products at Visa. “Our partnership with GoodData will allow us to do that.”

Last month, GoodData helped develop and launch the COVID-19 Commerce Insight project to analyze a billion engagements and 400 million transactions showing the impact of COVID-19 on global and regional consumer spending. GoodData also recently launched freemium and growth-pricing tiers to allow more companies to start and grow data-led businesses.

Visa Ventures is the corporate venture investment arm of Visa. With a global focus, the team engages with innovative payments, fintech, and technology companies. It seeks to identify and invest in the most attractive opportunities that give Visa early access to innovative technologies and high potential emerging partners.

About GoodData
GoodData’s mission is to help companies of any size to become data companies. Our customers leverage their data and our platform to add new insight services to existing offerings, develop entirely new business models, and better partner with their business networks. 

GoodData delivers insights to over 2,000,000 users in more than 145 countries, and the GoodData platform is trusted by more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500.

See how GoodData can transform your company into a data company by registering for free access at https://www.gooddata.com/free 

©2020, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Chad Torbin
4155486536
chad@speakeasystrategies.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:45aPNE AG : General meeting of shareholders approves dividend
EQ
08:44aAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 20 May 2020 Air Products' CEO to Speak at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 27View News Release →
PU
08:44aCIMPRESS : Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference Slides
PU
08:44aB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 1q20 earnings release presentation
PU
08:44aGRUPA ZYWIEC S A : Drafts of the resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Zywiec S.A.
PU
08:44aGIMV : Auditor's report (consolidated)
PU
08:43aKnowles Teaching Fellowship Application Now Available
PR
08:43aNano dimension prices $35.9 million registered direct offering
GL
08:42aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Closes US$69 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
AQ
08:42aSALZGITTER : No negotiations with Thyssenkrupp on steel
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
4CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : CTS EVENTIM : Gets a Sell rating from Baader Bank
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group