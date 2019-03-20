GoodData Delivers 556% ROI for Kyruus

Kyruus, a patient management and physician matching service for
healthcare centers, consumers and referral networks, deployed GoodData
with embedded analytics capabilities. This allowed the company to
leverage client-driven custom reporting and scale up to keep pace with
significant customer growth. Time invested to carefully select a
solution that best met the needs of existing customers while adapting to
new customer expansion lead to a high ROI over the course of a short
deployment period.
The GoodData deployment realized an ROI of 556% with payback in only 1.2
months and an average annual benefit of $1.29 million.
Founded in 2010 and based in Massachusetts, Kyruus serves medical
providers and their patients, offering a suite of solutions called
ProviderMatch that matches patients to the right providers and optimizes
appointment scheduling. Prior to GoodData, Kyruus had two full-time
analysts that manually created two reporting packages plus a variety of
custom reports for a limited number of customers using the previous
month’s data.
“Seeking out a solution to deliver live, interactive, self-service
analytics at scale embedded within its application, Kyruus wanted to
provide a broad range of operational reporting for customer management,
including information about website traffic, search volume, search
patterns, call center activity, and case survey results,” said Barbara
Peck, principal analyst at Nucleus Research.
Key benefit areas include increased revenue, avoided costs of a
self-built solution, the elimination of customer report creation and
greater scaling capabilities to keep up with significant customer growth.
Nucleus quantified the initial and ongoing costs of software
subscription fees, the initial and ongoing costs of GoodData advanced
services, and the initial and ongoing personnel time to deploy and
support the application to quantify Kyruus’s total investment in
GoodData.
See the full report at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/gooddata-roi-case-study-kyruus/
