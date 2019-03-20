GoodData Delivers 556% ROI for Kyruus

Nucleus Research case study shows increased customer satisfaction and revenue, better reporting

Kyruus, a patient management and physician matching service for healthcare centers, consumers and referral networks, deployed GoodData with embedded analytics capabilities. This allowed the company to leverage client-driven custom reporting and scale up to keep pace with significant customer growth. Time invested to carefully select a solution that best met the needs of existing customers while adapting to new customer expansion lead to a high ROI over the course of a short deployment period.

The GoodData deployment realized an ROI of 556% with payback in only 1.2 months and an average annual benefit of $1.29 million.

Founded in 2010 and based in Massachusetts, Kyruus serves medical providers and their patients, offering a suite of solutions called ProviderMatch that matches patients to the right providers and optimizes appointment scheduling. Prior to GoodData, Kyruus had two full-time analysts that manually created two reporting packages plus a variety of custom reports for a limited number of customers using the previous month’s data.

“Seeking out a solution to deliver live, interactive, self-service analytics at scale embedded within its application, Kyruus wanted to provide a broad range of operational reporting for customer management, including information about website traffic, search volume, search patterns, call center activity, and case survey results,” said Barbara Peck, principal analyst at Nucleus Research.

Key benefit areas include increased revenue, avoided costs of a self-built solution, the elimination of customer report creation and greater scaling capabilities to keep up with significant customer growth.

Nucleus quantified the initial and ongoing costs of software subscription fees, the initial and ongoing costs of GoodData advanced services, and the initial and ongoing personnel time to deploy and support the application to quantify Kyruus’s total investment in GoodData.

See the full report at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/gooddata-roi-case-study-kyruus/

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. We deliver the numbers that drive business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow us on Twitter @NucleusResearch.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005697/en/