GoodData Wins Best Data Analytics Solution in 2020 DBTA Readers' Choice Awards

08/13/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData®, a leading analytics and business intelligence company, announced today that it was named the winner in the “Best Data Analytics Solution” category as part of the Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

Each year, DBTA’s readers nominate the top data analytics solutions they have evaluated, selected, and implemented. GoodData’s selection as the “Best Data Analytics Solution” underscores the tremendous value these experts see in the company’s ability to make data analytics available everywhere, to anyone.

“In our industry, the only way to distinguish the signal from the noise is to hear directly from users,” said Roman Stanek, Founder and CEO of GoodData. “We’re honored that such a large number of users have chosen the GoodData Analytics Platform as their number one solution. This is especially important, in this current moment, when data-driven decisions can often determine the long-term success of any organization.”

Everyday, GoodData powers decisions made by more than 1.5 million users. This announcement amplifies GoodData’s leadership position as an innovative all-in-one data platform enabling companies to add new insight services to existing analytics offerings, develop entirely new business models, and better partner with their business networks.

Earlier this year summer, GoodData extended Freemium and Growth tier products to make the platform available to more users, in the cloud, on premise, or both. By making real-time insights available to more users, GoodData enables companies to be better at whatever they do. Externally, data can drive new revenue streams and opportunities, not only for the company, but for that company’s customers, partners, and entire business network.

About GoodData
GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2020, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Chad Torbin
4155486536
chad@speakeasystrategies.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
