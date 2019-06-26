Log in
GoodData's New Snowflake Integration Helps Businesses Quickly Deliver Embedded Analytics Solutions

06/26/2019

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData®, the leader in embedded analytics, announced their integration with Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud. 

Data and IT teams that embed analytics into applications for use by entire business networks (customers, partners, products, and employees) are facing many challenges: low latency, high concurrency, large data volumes, ease of use for non-technical users, and overall solution costs.

Combining Snowflake’s instant elasticity, scaling and performance with GoodData’s powerful, governed analytics for business users, data and IT teams can overcome these challenges.

Businesses can now leverage GoodData and Snowflake to:

  • Embed actionable insights into applications and workflows, at the point of work
  • Achieve high adoption of Analytics and BI systems across their business network
  • Leverage Snowflakes’ vast partner ecosystem for easy data connectivity and transformation
  • Save time from custom requests with business-friendly ad-hoc data discovery
  • Build and deploy in weeks instead of months

“Snowflake takes pride in our ability to deliver elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Partnering with GoodData reinforces our commitment of helping enterprises become data-driven and fully maximize the power of Snowflake,” says Walter Aldana, VP of Alliances.

GoodData’s CEO Roman Stanek added, “Our goal is to help businesses drive growth and reduce the costs of maintaining large scale analytic solutions. Our focus is to help companies enhance their products and applications while driving the adoption of analytics across every business user.”

For more information, please visit the GoodData website.

Ileana Falticeni

ileana.falticeni@gooddata.com

(415) 200-0186

© GlobeNewswire 2019
