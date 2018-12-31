Log in
GoodFirms : Research Unveils Trustworthy Technical Software Providers for Diverse Industries

12/31/2018 | 04:31pm CET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, GoodFirms has exposed the report that shows the most excellent software providers for wide range of industries. It includes inventory management, ERP, project management, website builders, app development, live chat, help desk, business intelligence, applicant tracking, HR software and many more. These software providers are indexed in the GoodFirms top performers list based on n number of research metrics.

GoodFirms (PRNewsfoto/GoodFirms)

Here you can take a sneak peek of technical software providers for an assortment of industries listed on GoodFirms:

Best Inventory Management Software:
Multiorders, Orderhive, EMERGE App, Zoho Inventory, inFlow Inventory, EZoffice Inventory, Cin7, Fishbowl, Tradegecko, Ship Monk

https://www.goodfirms.co/inventory-management-software/

Best ERP Software System:

NetSuite ERP, Odoo, Dolibaar, SAP ERP, SAP Business One, Infor Visual, IQMS Manufacturing ERP, Abas ERP, Epicor ERP, aACE ERP

https://www.goodfirms.co/erp-software/

Best Project Management Software:

Celoxis, Trello, Asana, Microsoft Project, Jira, Zoho Project, Agilean, Airtable, Basecamp, ProWorkflow

https://www.goodfirms.co/project-management/

Best Website Builder Software:

Wordpress, Wix, SITE123, Weebly, Zoho Sites, Squarespace, WebStarts, Typepad, Simbla, Vyper

https://www.goodfirms.co/website-builder-software/

Top App Development Software:

Alpha Anywhere, Meteor, Webix JS Framework, Zoho Creator, VisionX, Bobile, Shoutem, Skuid, Caspio, AppMachine

https://www.goodfirms.co/app-development-software/

Best Live Chat Software:

LiveAgent, Olark, Freshchat, Velaro, Proprofs Chat, Tagove, Giosg, Chatra, Tawk.to, Snapengage

https://www.goodfirms.co/live-chat-software/

Best Help Desk Software:

Freshdesk, Happyfox, Zoho Desk, Freshservice, Vision Helpdesk, TeamSupport, ManageEngine ServiceDesk, Wix Answers, Livechat, Cayzu

https://www.goodfirms.co/help-desk-software/

Best Business Intelligence (BI) Software:

datapine, Dynamic 365, QlikView, Tableau, Zoho Analytics, BOARD, Sisense, Looker, ReportPlus, Grow.com

https://www.goodfirms.co/business-intelligence-software/

Top Applicant Tracking Software:

Zenefits, Freshteam, BambooHR, Zoho Recruit, ClearCompany, iCIMS Recruit, Workable, Greenhouse, UltiPro, Sage People

https://www.goodfirms.co/applicant-tracking-software/

Best Human Resource (HR) Software:

PeopleHR, Zoho People, Paycom, monday.com, Paycor, Workday, gusto, Namely, Kronos Workforce, Sage HRMS

https://www.goodfirms.co/hr-software/

Best CRM Software Systems:

Field Force Connect, HubSpot CRM, Zoho CRM, Salesforce CRM, Odoo, Pipedrive, Funnel CRM, Sugar CRM, Base CRM, Infusionsoft

https://www.goodfirms.co/crm-software/

Best Animation Software:

Crazy Talk, Cinema 4D, Blender, Keyshot, Lightwave 3D, Cheetah 3D, Mari, Animaker, Houdini, Adobe Animate

https://www.goodfirms.co/animation-software/

Best Speech Recognition Software:

Dictation, Dragon NaturallySpeaking, Braina Pro, Sonix, SpeechTexter, Speechlogger, Winscribe Speech Recognition, iSpeech Translator, Speechmatics, Automatic Speech Recognition

https://www.goodfirms.co/speech-recognition-software/

Best Document Management Software:

DocuWare, PandaDoc, eFileCabinet, SutiDMS, OpenDocMan, OpenKM, Zoho DOcs, LogicalDOC, RicohDocs, Dokmee

https://www.goodfirms.co/document-management-software/

Best E-Learning Software:

Docebo, Lynda, Quizlet, Codecademy, Coursera, Chamilo, Udemy, Elucidat, Adobe elearning, Dokeos

https://www.goodfirms.co/elearning-software/

GoodFirms is an internationally well-renowned B2B research, ratings and reviews platform. It assists the service seekers to find the right partner for their project needs. GoodFirms covers service providers from variety of industries such as top development companies, best software vendors, brilliant advertising & marketing firms as well as many other various agencies.

The research team of GoodFirms performs an in-depth assessment which follows three main criteria's that are Quality, Reliability and Ability to determine each company. These key factors also include the measures to verify the past and present portfolio, years of experience in domain areas, market presence and client feedbacks.

After analyzing every company they are compared with each other and indexed in the list of top firms. Furthermore, GoodFirms invites the service providers to come forward and take part in the research process and prove their credibility to deliver successful projects. With this you can Get Listed at GoodFirms as per your proficiency and enhance the chance to meet targeted customers globally.

About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient various service providers that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

rachael@goodfirms.co

Related Links

https://www.goodfirms.co

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodfirms-research-unveils-trustworthy-technical-software-providers-for-diverse-industries-300771426.html

SOURCE GoodFirms


© PRNewswire 2018
