Goodbye Nafta. Hello...USMCA? Musca? AEUMC? You-Smacka?

By Anthony Harrup and Kim Mackrael

The U.S., Canada and Mexico were able to reach a dramatic deal revising the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Now if they could just agree on what to call it.

Americans call it "USMCA" for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, saying each letter. Unlike Nafta, the nifty two-syllable short-hand for the original trade agreement, USMCA has no easy nickname.

The new name came from President Donald Trump, who had called Nafta "the worst trade deal ever made" and campaigned on pledges to rewrite it or terminate it.

"USMCA sort of just works," he said in announcing the new trade agreement. "It has a good ring to it."

But how do you say "USMCA" in Spanish? Or French? Suggestions have ranged from T-MEC to Musca to Camus.

The Canadian government and French-language media in the country use the inelegant AEUMC when referring to the pact in written French, which stands for Accord États-Unis-Mexique-Canada.

"We all had a little struggle with that," said Ottawa-based correspondent Philippe-Vincent Foisy, who works at the French-language public broadcaster Radio-Canada where journalists refer to the pact by just saying the letters.

The search for a name, pronounceable as a single word, became a hot topic in Mexico when the country's president-elect waded into the debate last week on what the agreement ought to be called in Spanish.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with 4.6 million Twitter followers, posted a survey asking people what they thought it should be called in Mexico, since the U.S. name for it wouldn't work.

The debate over pronunciation also extends to English-language media. In a recent prime-time newscast on the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., one of the anchors hosting a panel of pundits acknowledged she didn't know how to pronounce USMCA.

One of the pundits, columnist Paul Wells from Maclean's magazine, encouraged her to use "You-smacka."

British weekly The Economist, called it NEWFTA.

While "Nafta" has rolled easily off the tongue since 1994, USMCA doesn't. Nafta was translated in Mexico as TLCAN -- Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte -- and pronounced "telecan."

This was also true for French-speaking Quebec, where Nafta was called ALENA -- Accord de Libre-Échange Nord-Américain. Some reporters are just calling the new deal ALENA 2.0, which is more recognizable to Francophones. There have been suggestions on social media that Canada could call it Camus, author of emblematic literary works such as The Plague and The Fall.

Mr. López Obrador said his trade negotiator Jesús Seade pointed out that Mexico needed to settle on its own name for the new deal.

"The press has been using USMCA as if it were Spanish. The only name being used in Spanish was AMEC, which is wrong because A is for agreement, but in Mexico it's a treaty," said Mr. Seade, who participated in the final stages of the trade negotiations. (Mexico officially calls the trade pact with its northern neighbors a treaty.)

Editors and reporters at The Wall Street Journal recently discussed what to do about USMCA. The stylebook is clear that unless an acronym can be pronounced as a single word, it can't be upper and lowercase like Nafta.

In Mr. López Obrador's Twitter poll, the criteria for the Spanish acronym were that it should be similar to the English in that it includes the initials of the three member countries, that it begin with a T for tratado -- treaty -- and that it be pronounceable. Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, who is Mexico"s chief trade negotiator, and Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, agreed with this, he said.

The informal poll closed Monday with 102,448 votes. T-MEC (which stands for Tratado Mexico Estados Unidos Canada) led with 45%, while TEUMECA (or Tratado Estados Unidos Mexico Canada) which the Economy Ministry has already used in a press release, had just 16%. The option "neither of these" had 39%.

Mr. Guajardo, visibly relaxed in a television interview the day after the U.S. and Canada reached an 11th-hour deal to keep the trade pact trilateral, joked that the name "Musca" -- a constellation -- would at least put Mexico first.

But "if the boy has two legs, is going to walk and is in good health, it doesn't matter if he's called Juan, Pepe or Pedro," he added.

