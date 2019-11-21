Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., Law Office Announces a $121,745.56 Arbitration Award on Behalf of Victims of the $1.2 Billion Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund Ponzi Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 04:57pm EST

Forest Securities, Inc., Loses Second Woodbridge Case to Go to a Final Hearing

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Arbitration Panel Finds That Broker-Dealer Violated the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Wisconsin Uniform Securities Law by Failing to Reasonably Supervise a Financial Advisor Working From His Home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., announces they have won a $121,745.56 FINRA arbitration award against Forest Securities, Inc. (“Forest”), a Chicago, Illinois, broker-dealer, on behalf of James A. Stoffels, Dorene G. Stoffels and Donna J. Hosking, residents of Sauk City, Wisconsin.  The award includes $10,000 in sanctions and attorneys’ fees totaling $34,698.73.

James A. Stoffels is a 76 year old retiree with only a high school education, who worked as a laborer for the Oscar Meyer Company for 33 years.  His wife, Dorene Stoffels, is 77 years old, also has only a high school education, and worked on an assembly line for Graber Mfg. for 23 years.  Donna Hosking is 77 years old, with only a high school education, and worked as a healthcare assistant for 30 years. 

Jeffrey S. Nimmow, a licensed financial advisor with Forest, worked from his home in Merrimac, Wisconsin.  In February 2017, and August 2017, respectively, Nimmow recommended that the Stoffels invest $80,000 and Hosking invest $70,000 in Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund 3, LLC (“Woodbridge”).  Woodbridge was a fraudulent $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme that ultimately went bankrupt only months later, namely, in December 2017. 

The Panel found that Forest violated the federal and state securities statutes by failing to reasonably supervise Nimmow.  Forest never inspected Nimmow’s office and, in fact, Nimmow never even met any Forest employees in person in his two and half years of employment with the firm.  The Panel also found that “Forest failed to recognize numerous red flags about Nimmow’s conduct.”  These red flags included a request by Nimmow to sell Woodbridge and Nimmow’s disclosure of his involvement with Woodbridge on compliance forms. 

“This is the second case involving the Woodbridge fraud to go to a final arbitration hearing,” says Kalju Nekvasil, Esq., of Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., the St. Petersburg, Florida, law firm representing the Stoffels and Hosking and the investor in an earlier Woodbridge case.  “Arbitration panels found in favor of the investors in both cases, which shows that panels are willing to hold broker-dealers responsible for lax supervision of sales agents who sell fraudulent investments,” says Nekvasil.

Important Contact Information
 
Attorney for Claimants
Kalju Nekvasil, Esq.
Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.
624 1st Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
727-524-8486 (office)
727-524-8786 (fax)
727-288-6581 (cell)
Email address: gnmain@gnfirm.com		                                       Forest Securities, Inc.
Christopher Wurtzinger, CCO
Forest Securities, Inc.
105 West Adams Street, Suite #3700
Chicago, IL 60603
1-855-885-1650
1-312-239-0077
Email address: cwurtzinger@forestsecurities.net
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:27pTCL ELECTRONICS : White form of share offer acceptance and transfer of ordinary share(s) of hk$1.00 each in the issued share capital of tcl electronics holdings limited
PU
05:27pIOTA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:27pTONLY ELECTRONICS : Pink form of acceptance and cancellation of all the outstanding share option(s) of tonly electronics holdings limited
PU
05:27pINFORMATION SERVICES : Update to Saskatchewan Personal Property Registry Search Results
PU
05:27pKASEN INTERNATIONAL : Clarification announcement and resumption of trading
PU
05:26pCROWN EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:25pPOST HOLDINGS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:25pAXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:25pKETTLER : breaks ground in celebration with first development in Florida
PR
05:23pPENNANTPARK INVESTMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil rises to two-month high on hopes of longer OPEC cuts, U.S.-China trade deal
3China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group