Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Goodman Real Estate Eliminates Deposits with LeaseLock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

Seattle multifamily owner completely replaces security deposits ahead of deposit legislation sweeping the nation

LeaseLock, the first and only nationwide A-rated lease insurance provider that totally eliminates security deposits, surety bonds and guarantors in rental housing, today announces Goodman Real Estate Inc. (GRE) is implementing LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ across its portfolio. GRE owns and operates 15,000 apartment homes, primarily in the Pacific Northwest.

“The apartment industry is in transition. Operators have grown more frustrated with security deposit restrictions while residents are demanding more affordability,” said Kelli Jo Norris, President of GRE. “The pandemic is accelerating state and local deposit legislation compounding administrative burdens and liability while reducing loss protection for asset owners. LeaseLock allows us to move away from deposits entirely while gaining enhanced protection through its first-to-market lease insurance.”

LeaseLock powers a modern lease experience with insurance technology. Instead of paying a deposit, renters pay a small monthly deposit waiver fee that generates over $5,000 in rent loss and damage coverage for the property on every lease.

“GRE is a best-in-class company dedicated to creating a great resident experience while simultaneously maximizing asset value for its investors. We’re honored to have GRE in the family,” said Ed Wolff, CRO of LeaseLock. “As many surety bonds are paused by reinsurers during the crisis, we remain open for business and committed to serving our customers through this challenging time. We’re here to support the industry transition away from deposits completely.”

LeaseLock is rolling out more than 1 million rental units across NMHC Top 50 Managers including Greystar, Bell Partners, Pinnacle, Avenue5 Residential and First Communities.

LeaseLock integrates with all major property management systems, including Yardi, RealPage and Entrata.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock delivers a modern lease experience for rental housing—faster, simpler and more affordable.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA, LeaseLock totally eliminates all deposits, bonds and guarantors. Renters pay an affordable monthly fee that generates over $5,000 in coverage for the property on every lease. Renters save thousands of dollars at move-in, while properties increase occupancy, reduce bad debt, and eliminate deposit administration and liability.

LeaseLock has insured over $200 million in leases and is backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. LeaseLock has secured $25 million from leading insurance, technology and real estate venture funds including Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com.

About Goodman Real Estate

Founded in 1980 by John Goodman, Goodman Real Estate, Inc. (GRE) is a leading privately held full-service real estate investment company specializing in multifamily and commercial real estate. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, GRE maintains a diversified portfolio of more than 15,500 residential units across the United States. With managed assets valued more than $2.5 billion, this portfolio spans the spectrum of risk-adjusted investments; multi-family, construction, hotels and resorts; office and retail buildings; land development and structured investments.

Goodman Real Estate is a company with deep roots in the Pacific Northwest with values reflected through local charitable giving and commitment to local issues. GRE believes in making a difference in the lives of the communities and people they serve through IMPACT. IMPACT reflects the core values lived by GRE employees, communities, and partners. GRE makes an IMPACT by giving time, talents, and dollars to five categories they believe make communities stronger: education, shelter, sustainability, relief, and community.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pBLUE BIRD : to Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results on May 14, 2020
BU
12:51pDELPHI TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:50pINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone suspends financial year 2020 earnings guidance, positive medium-term outlook confirmed, preliminary Q1 results as planned
EQ
12:49pBRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Names Geoffrey G. Crumrine Head of Client Service and Marketing
BU
12:49pOndine Biomedical Demonstrates Rapid Elimination of Bacterium Causing Flesh-Eating Disease
GL
12:48pHECLA MINING C : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:48pDifference in Public and Private Sector Employee Tenure Has Ramifications for Public Sector Defined Contribution Plans and Programs, According to PRRL Tenure Study
GL
12:46pVirgin Atlantic job cuts will help win new investment -internal memo
RE
12:46pCARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:46pBIOARCTIC PUBL : Report from Annual General Meeting in BioArctic (publ)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)
4CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica agree $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial R..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group