Goodpack Unveils Global Laboratories at New Singapore Headquarters

Goodpack Limited, a worldwide leader in the provision of supply chain solutions, today announced the official opening of its Global Technology Laboratories at its newly relocated world headquarters in Singapore’s East Changi District Hub. The Global Labs enable Goodpack to support its customers with a wider array of supply chain solutions and products that are grounded in research and engineering, while the company’s relocation strategically positions Goodpack within minutes of its key partner base as well as Changi Airport.

The establishment of Goodpack’s state-of-the-art technology facility better enables the company to deliver innovative solutions that are integrated with its patented container design. In addition to acting as a center of excellence, the Global Labs serve as a hub for Goodpack’s customer-focused engineers and its partners to explore creative business solutions and opportunities for collaboration.

Eric Grégoire, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Technology is at the core of our business and mission of helping industries transform their logistics solutions to meet the demands of an increasingly global marketplace that emphasizes environmentally sustainable operations. Our new Global Technology Laboratories – located at our brand-new headquarters in Singapore’s Changi District Hub – provides Goodpack with a proprietary tool to deliver enhanced customer engagement. It is a place where we can collaborate with our industry-leading customers to develop tailored and sustainable physical (returnable containers) and digital (track and trace) supply chain solutions.”

Goodpack Limited is a world leader in the provision of supply chain solutions delivered through a network of strategically located global deports and fleets of intelligent, returnable containers. Goodpack is an innovator in developing safe and cost-efficient transportation and storage solutions for challenging payloads, including natural rubber, food and liquids and specialty industrial goods such as tires and automotive parts. We have team members, operations and depots around the world dedicated to simplifying our customers’ supply chain processes. The Company is headquartered in Singapore with regional offices in 22 countries and operational depots in 31 countries covering six continents.

