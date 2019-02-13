Goodpack Unveils Global Laboratories at New Singapore Headquarters

Goodpack Limited, a worldwide leader in the provision of supply chain
solutions, today announced the official opening of its Global
Technology Laboratories at its newly relocated world headquarters in
Singapore’s East Changi District Hub. The Global Labs enable Goodpack to
support its customers with a wider array of supply chain solutions and
products that are grounded in research and engineering, while the
company’s relocation strategically positions Goodpack within minutes of
its key partner base as well as Changi Airport.
The establishment of Goodpack’s state-of-the-art technology facility
better enables the company to deliver innovative solutions that are
integrated with its patented container design. In addition to acting as
a center of excellence, the Global Labs serve as a hub for Goodpack’s
customer-focused engineers and its partners to explore creative business
solutions and opportunities for collaboration.
Eric Grégoire, Chief Executive Officer, commented,
“Technology is at the core of our business and mission of helping
industries transform their logistics solutions to meet the demands of an
increasingly global marketplace that emphasizes environmentally
sustainable operations. Our new Global Technology Laboratories – located
at our brand-new headquarters in Singapore’s Changi District Hub –
provides Goodpack with a proprietary tool to deliver enhanced customer
engagement. It is a place where we can collaborate with our
industry-leading customers to develop tailored and sustainable physical
(returnable containers) and digital (track and trace) supply chain
solutions.”
Goodpack Limited is a world leader in the provision of supply
chain solutions delivered through a network of strategically located
global deports and fleets of intelligent, returnable containers.
Goodpack is an innovator in developing safe and cost-efficient
transportation and storage solutions for challenging payloads, including
natural rubber, food and liquids and specialty industrial goods such as
tires and automotive parts. We have team members, operations and depots
around the world dedicated to simplifying our customers’ supply chain
processes. The Company is headquartered in Singapore with regional
offices in 22 countries and operational depots in 31 countries covering
six continents.
