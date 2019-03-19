Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd : Creating Value with Total Productive Maintenance (TPM)

What is TPM or Total Productive Maintenance? It's a system of maintaining and improving productivity by increasing the overall effectiveness of the plant, equipment, processes and people. The foundation of TPM is the 5S of the Kaizen principle: sort, set, shine, standardise and sustain. To reduce breakdowns and defects, TPM focuses on proactive and preventive maintenance to keep all equipment in top working condition during the manufacturing process, and by reducing waste. Waste is any activity that does not add value to the product from the consumer's perspective.

It's a fact that all over the world, what customers look for when they make a purchase is a value-for-money product that performs like it should, whenever it is required to, and gives little to no problems during its lifecycle. By implementing TPM in our GIIB factory, we are able to lower manufacturing costs, minimise and remove defects in products, get the product to market faster, and even offer our customers more choices since the products are not built until there is a demand for them.

At GIIB, part of being responsible means that we give of our best to our customers by adding value to our products and services. TPM ensures that we maximise our resources and reduce waste so that you benefit from prices that are as low as possible without any compromise of safety. That's why you can always rely on GIIB for safe and reliable products that help you to save in the long run.

