Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd : Creating Value with Total Productive Maintenance (TPM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

What is TPM or Total Productive Maintenance? It's a system of maintaining and improving productivity by increasing the overall effectiveness of the plant, equipment, processes and people. The foundation of TPM is the 5S of the Kaizen principle: sort, set, shine, standardise and sustain. To reduce breakdowns and defects, TPM focuses on proactive and preventive maintenance to keep all equipment in top working condition during the manufacturing process, and by reducing waste. Waste is any activity that does not add value to the product from the consumer's perspective.

It's a fact that all over the world, what customers look for when they make a purchase is a value-for-money product that performs like it should, whenever it is required to, and gives little to no problems during its lifecycle. By implementing TPM in our GIIB factory, we are able to lower manufacturing costs, minimise and remove defects in products, get the product to market faster, and even offer our customers more choices since the products are not built until there is a demand for them.

At GIIB, part of being responsible means that we give of our best to our customers by adding value to our products and services. TPM ensures that we maximise our resources and reduce waste so that you benefit from prices that are as low as possible without any compromise of safety. That's why you can always rely on GIIB for safe and reliable products that help you to save in the long run.

--

Have any questions for us?Message us today.

Disclaimer

Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 02:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aFORTESCUE METALS : Global Iron Ore and Steel Forecast Conference
PU
12:20aTNG : Company Update, 121 Conference Hong Kong
PU
12:20aZinc One Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Resource Estimate at Bongara Zinc Mine Project, Peru
NE
12:16aDAP CHAIN : Leading the Commercialization of DApp with Its Blockchain Mainnet and DAP Coin
BU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aANGLO ASIAN MINING : plans to reach record production volumes in Azerbaijan
AQ
12:10aERM POWER : proud to announce two new scholarships with QUT Science and Engineering Faculty
PU
12:09aALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Retraction of Production Targets and Forecast Financial Information
AQ
12:05aJIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL : Memorandum of understanding in relation to a proposed acquisition of property development projects located in anhui province
PU
12:01aREDFUND CAPITAL : and Cannamerx Form Strategic Alliance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
2AMAZON.COM : Google announces browser-based streaming game service
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Music hits low pitch after first earnings report exposes costs
5FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.