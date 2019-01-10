Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd : Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities Visits GIIB

Born and bred as a Malaysian company, GIIB Group didn't stop there. We have been expanding across 56 countries around the world. To grow our business overseas is definitely a goal we have been dreaming of. Most importantly, this success brings about national pride by taking our Malaysian brand to the global market.

Prior to that, GIIB Group received a visit from the Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, Datuk Datu Nasrun Datu Mansur as well as the CEO of Malaysia Rubber Export Promotion Council (MREPC), Madam Low Yoke Kiew. This visit hosted by Executive Director of GIIB Group, Mr Tai Qisheng and Technical Director, Mr B.O.B Ngaau, was a meaningful occasion as we get to share our efforts over the years, through the ups and downs in achieving global success.

As a leading producer in Malaysia, they have come to understand how we are able to make everything happen and at the same time, exceed the expectations of both our local and international clients from product quality, factory requirements up until continuous development. Our VIPs were impressed by the quality of production and the Deputy Minister himself took this opportunity to try making our product after the factory tour and the safety briefing.

The Deputy Minister was extremely amazed by this effort and hopes that more local companies will take the leap to represent Malaysia in the global market. This will add more value to the natural resources commodities that we already have.

Moving forward, this will be another motivation for us to set the bar higher in order to further expand our business into the current market and share our knowledge in business with other local companies as requested by Datuk Datu Nasrun himself.

--

