Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina (GIENC) Announces New President

DURHAM, NC, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina (GIENC®) is pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher Hash has been named President effective January 1, 2020. In this role, he will ensure that the organization continues to provide opportunities to individuals who want to improve the quality of their lives through employment, education, and life enrichment opportunities.

"GIENC has many growth opportunities. The Board of Directors knows that GIENC needs a leader who understands the organization and its mission,” said Reverand Dennis McLain, former President of GIENC and current President of Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF). “Chris has been groomed for this position for years and is the right person to guide GIENC. He will play a pivotal role in fulfilling our mission to provide life-enriching opportunities for people across eastern North Carolina.”

GIENC has been providing free online learning offering technology, math, and English skills training for people in North Carolina since 2001 through GCFLearnFree. Volunteering opportunities with GIENC occur within the GCF Center and Farm, where individuals build school kits for students in eastern North Carolina and harvest fresh produce for local food banks.

GCF Family Support Services, a program that supports parents of children born prematurely and with disabilities, and GCF Accounting Services, which offers free accounting services to Boys & Girls Clubs, further exemplifies GIENC’s commitment to providing life enrichment opportunities for the communities it serves.

“Respect, integrity, responsibility, innovation, and excellence are the principles that guide our organization,” says Hash. “The nature of work, learning, and community engagement is changing. GIENC will continue to offer diverse programs that address needs within the communities we serve. My goal is to build upon the vision and momentum that the Board of Directors, Dennis, and the leadership team at GIENC has created. I’m excited to be a part of an organization whose focus continues to be on providing opportunities for a better life.”

About Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina (GIENC®), is a Durham, N.C. based tax-exempt organization offering employment opportunities, job placement, and training services, and other community-based programs.

GIENC is affiliated with Goodwill Industries International (GII), a network of more than 150 community-based Goodwills in the United States and Canada. GIENC employs approximately 350 individuals within 41 GCF Donation Centers and Stores, where employees earn an average of $21 per hour with benefits.

To donate, volunteer, or get more information about GIENC, visit www.gienc.org. GIENC, providing opportunities for a better life.

