Goodwin : Adds Private Equity Partner Joshua Soszynski in New York

Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Joshua Soszynski has joined the firm’s New York office as partner in its Private Equity group. The firm also announced today the appointment of private equity partner Gregor Klenk to its Frankfurt office.

Soszynski has experience representing clients on an array of domestic and cross-border transactional matters, with particular expertise in the private equity space. He has advised clients on both public and private company acquisitions, divestitures, growth capital investments, joint ventures, debt and equity financings, corporate restructurings and workouts. His experience spans a variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, media, consumer products, manufacturing, financial services, logistics/transportation services, and retail.

“We have built a market-leading practice that advises the innovators and the investors in private equity, technology, healthcare and life sciences,” said A.J. Weidhaas, Co-Chair of Goodwin’s Private Equity practice. “Josh’s diverse expertise, especially counseling on complex multinational and multi-jurisdictional deals within these sectors, is a perfect fit for our platform. We are delighted to welcome him to Goodwin.”

“While I’ve very much enjoyed practicing law at Kirkland, I couldn’t be more excited to join Goodwin, an entrepreneurial and energetic firm that I have long admired,” said Mr. Soszynski. “Goodwin has an extremely talented group of top-tier lawyers across a wide range of sophisticated, high-quality practices, which will be invaluable in serving the needs of our clients in today’s dynamic deal environment. I look forward to helping the firm build on its tremendous success.”

Soszynski earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A. from Syracuse University. He is admitted to practice in New York. He can be reached at jsoszynski@goodwinlaw.com or 212.813.8929.

Goodwin has more than 500 lawyers focused solely on the technology, life sciences, and private equity verticals globally. The firm consistently ranks at the top of the private equity and technology league tables, including its current first place ranking for technology M&A transactions in North America, as reported by Bloomberg, and full-year 2018 Mergermarket rankings among the top three global buyouts and exits firms.

About Goodwin

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility and ambition. Our 1,000-plus lawyers across the United States, Europe and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and the investors in a rapidly-changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart. To learn more, visit us at www.goodwinlaw.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005232/en/