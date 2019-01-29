Goodwin : Adds Private Equity Partner Joshua Soszynski in New York

Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Joshua
Soszynski has joined the firm’s New
York office as partner in its Private
Equity group. The firm also announced today the appointment of
private equity partner Gregor
Klenk to its Frankfurt
office.
Soszynski has experience representing clients on an array of domestic
and cross-border transactional matters, with particular expertise in the
private equity space. He has advised clients on both public and private
company acquisitions, divestitures, growth capital investments, joint
ventures, debt and equity financings, corporate restructurings and
workouts. His experience spans a variety of industries, including
healthcare, technology, media, consumer products, manufacturing,
financial services, logistics/transportation services, and retail.
“We have built a market-leading practice that advises the innovators and
the investors in private equity, technology, healthcare and life
sciences,” said A.J.
Weidhaas, Co-Chair of Goodwin’s Private Equity practice. “Josh’s
diverse expertise, especially counseling on complex multinational and
multi-jurisdictional deals within these sectors, is a perfect fit for
our platform. We are delighted to welcome him to Goodwin.”
“While I’ve very much enjoyed practicing law at Kirkland, I couldn’t be
more excited to join Goodwin, an entrepreneurial and energetic firm that
I have long admired,” said Mr. Soszynski. “Goodwin has an extremely
talented group of top-tier lawyers across a wide range of sophisticated,
high-quality practices, which will be invaluable in serving the needs of
our clients in today’s dynamic deal environment. I look forward to
helping the firm build on its tremendous success.”
Soszynski earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his
B.A. from Syracuse University. He is admitted to practice in New York.
He can be reached at jsoszynski@goodwinlaw.com
or 212.813.8929.
Goodwin has more than 500 lawyers focused solely on the technology, life
sciences, and private equity verticals globally. The firm consistently
ranks at the top of the private equity and technology league tables,
including its current first place ranking for technology M&A
transactions in North America, as reported by Bloomberg, and
full-year 2018 Mergermarket rankings among the top three global
buyouts and exits firms.
About Goodwin
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to
practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility and ambition. Our
1,000-plus lawyers across the United States, Europe and Asia excel at
complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory
services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity,
and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience
serving both the innovators and the investors in a rapidly-changing,
technology-driven economy sets us apart. To learn more, visit us at www.goodwinlaw.com
and follow us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005232/en/