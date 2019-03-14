Goodwin : Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary of its Hong Kong Office and Asia Practice

Global law firm Goodwin celebrated the ten-year anniversary of its operations
in Asia with a gala reception for clients and business partners
yesterday evening at The American Club Hong Kong. More than a hundred
representatives from prominent firms attended the celebration.
Chairman David Hashmall, partner Stuart Cable, who oversaw Goodwin's strategic expansion in Asia, and Hong Kong office chair Yash Rana at the ten-year anniversary celebration of Goodwin's Hong Kong office.
Established in late 2008, Goodwin’s Hong
Kong office is now home to nearly 30 lawyers and staff. The lawyers
in the office cover transactions across Asia, and have worked on some of
the largest and most innovative transactions in the region. The
comprehensive Asia practice covers Goodwin’s key industry verticals of
private equity, technology, life sciences, financial services and real
estate.
“Goodwin in Hong Kong has a particular expertise in advising investors
and entrepreneurs in a technology and innovation driven economy,” said David
Hashmall, Goodwin’s Chairman. “This unique value proposition allows
us to punch above our weight and continues to drive our success in the
Asia-Pacific region and globally.”
Yash
Rana, Chair of Goodwin’s Hong Kong office, said: “We would like to
extend our sincere gratitude to our clients for their support, trust and
recognition of our counsel, expertise and practice philosophy. As we
reach this ten-year milestone, we look forward to continuing to provide
innovative solutions that meet our clients’ diverse needs.”
Over the past several years, private equity partners Douglas
Freeman, Victor
Chen, Bosco
Yiu and Daniel
Lindsey joined the firm in Hong Kong, and private investment funds
partner Greg
Barclay relocated to the Hong Kong office from London.
About Goodwin
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity,
ingenuity, agility and ambition. Our 1,000-plus lawyers across the
United States, Europe and Asia excel at complex transactions,
high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the
technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial
industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the
innovators and investors in a rapidly-changing, technology-driven
economy sets us apart. To learn more, visit us at www.goodwinlaw.com
