Goodwin : Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary of its Hong Kong Office and Asia Practice

03/14/2019 | 11:22pm EDT

Global law firm Goodwin celebrated the ten-year anniversary of its operations in Asia with a gala reception for clients and business partners yesterday evening at The American Club Hong Kong. More than a hundred representatives from prominent firms attended the celebration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005948/en/

Chairman David Hashmall, partner Stuart Cable, who oversaw Goodwin's strategic expansion in Asia, an ...

Chairman David Hashmall, partner Stuart Cable, who oversaw Goodwin's strategic expansion in Asia, and Hong Kong office chair Yash Rana at the ten-year anniversary celebration of Goodwin's Hong Kong office. (Photo: Business Wire)

Established in late 2008, Goodwin’s Hong Kong office is now home to nearly 30 lawyers and staff. The lawyers in the office cover transactions across Asia, and have worked on some of the largest and most innovative transactions in the region. The comprehensive Asia practice covers Goodwin’s key industry verticals of private equity, technology, life sciences, financial services and real estate.

“Goodwin in Hong Kong has a particular expertise in advising investors and entrepreneurs in a technology and innovation driven economy,” said David Hashmall, Goodwin’s Chairman. “This unique value proposition allows us to punch above our weight and continues to drive our success in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.”

Yash Rana, Chair of Goodwin’s Hong Kong office, said: “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our clients for their support, trust and recognition of our counsel, expertise and practice philosophy. As we reach this ten-year milestone, we look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions that meet our clients’ diverse needs.”

Over the past several years, private equity partners Douglas Freeman, Victor Chen, Bosco Yiu and Daniel Lindsey joined the firm in Hong Kong, and private investment funds partner Greg Barclay relocated to the Hong Kong office from London.

View a short video about Goodwin’s history in Hong Kong by clicking here.

About Goodwin

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility and ambition. Our 1,000-plus lawyers across the United States, Europe and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly-changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart. To learn more, visit us at www.goodwinlaw.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
