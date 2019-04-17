Goodwin : Elects New Leaders

Global law firm Goodwin announced today the election of the firm’s next
Chairman, Managing Partner and Litigation Department Chair. Robert
S. Insolia will serve as the Chairman, Mark
T. Bettencourt will serve as the Managing Partner, and Joanne
M. Gray will serve as the Chair of the Litigation Department. All
three appointments will become effective at the beginning of Goodwin’s
next fiscal year, on October 1, 2019.
Insolia will succeed David
M. Hashmall and Gray will succeed Jeffrey
A. Simes, whose terms in their current leadership roles expire at
the end of this fiscal year. Bettencourt will succeed Insolia, who
currently serves as the Managing Partner and whose term as the Managing
Partner will also expire at the end of this fiscal year.
In his role as Chairman, Insolia will focus on overall firm strategy,
market and client relations and external communications activities. As
Managing Partner, Bettencourt will also focus on Goodwin’s strategy, in
addition to overseeing day-to-day operations and managing the
performance of the firm’s practices, including oversight of partner
relations and performance. As Chair of the Litigation Department, Gray
will oversee the direction and performance of the firm’s litigation
practices.
“Rob, Mark and Joanne have all played a critical role in the development
and the execution of our firmwide strategy to be a dominant player in
select client industries – a strategy that, today, has uniquely
positioned Goodwin as the firm at the intersection of capital and
innovation, a firm unlike any other,” said Hashmall. “They have the
vision, the passion, and the grit necessary to help our clients and our
firm continue to achieve unprecedented success in today’s
rapidly-changing, technology-driven economy. Goodwin’s future has never
looked so bright.”
Insolia has been the firm’s Managing Partner since 2012. He joined the
firm in 1997 as a founding partner of the New York office, which he
chaired through 2004. He led the Business Law Department in New York
through 2007. A widely-respected leader in the real estate capital
markets sector, he previously co-chaired the firm’s market-leading Real
Estate Private Investment Funds practice.
Bettencourt is a partner in the firm’s Technology and Life Sciences
practices. Widely recognized in the legal industry for his corporate,
mergers and acquisitions, and technology law experience and expertise,
he concentrates in general corporate and securities law for both private
and public companies in the software, Internet of Things, robotics,
communications and information services industries. Bettencourt
previously served five years as the Chair of the Business Law Department
and on the firm’s Management Committee. He also served eight years on
the firm’s Executive Committee.
Gray is currently the Chair of the Specialty Litigation practice, and
the Products Litigation and Counseling practice, and she co-chairs the
Food and Healthy Living practice. Her practice concentrates in the
consumer and business-to-business products area, including FDA-regulated
companies in the food and beverage, dietary supplement, life sciences
and technology industries. She currently serves on the firm’s Executive
Committee.
After stepping down from their current leadership roles, both Hashmall
and Simes will return to full-time practice. In addition, Hashmall plans
to continue to dedicate a significant amount of his time to the
promotion of diversity and inclusion within the legal industry – an
issue that has been a key pillar of his tenure as Chairman.
