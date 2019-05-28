Goodwin : Extends Global Life Sciences Practice to Asia with Partner Wendy Pan

Global law firm Goodwin
announced today that Dr.
Wenseng “Wendy” Pan has joined its Life
Sciences practice as a partner in the Hong
Kong office.
Pan regularly advises Chinese, U.S. and multinational life sciences and
technology companies, as well as venture and private equity firms in
structuring and negotiating mergers and acquisitions, private and public
investments, and complex IP-based transactions. She is active in the
U.S.-China life sciences community and is a recognized deal maker and
opinion leader.
“China is well on its way to becoming the second-largest biotech market
in the world next to the United States. In addition, the Hong Kong stock
exchange has become an attractive market for many global biotech
companies to consider for their public offerings, and Chinese investors
are a significant capital source for biotech companies around the
world,” said Mitchell
Bloom, Chair of Goodwin’s Life Sciences practice. “Our Life Sciences
team is focused on advising our clients on both their China-focused and
cross-border matters and Wendy’s extensive experience and leadership
will be invaluable as we continue to build on our life sciences
capabilities in China and globally.”
“Bringing Wendy on board reflects Goodwin’s commitment to continuing our
growth in Greater China,” said Yash
Rana, Chair of Goodwin’s Hong Kong office. “Wendy is among the few
go-to lawyers for life sciences deals in China, and we are thrilled that
she has chosen to join the Goodwin platform.”
Pan received a J.D. and a PhD in Chemistry from Columbia University, and
an undergraduate degree from Fudan University. She is registered to
practice in the State of New York and before the U.S. Patent & Trademark
Office, and is a registered foreign lawyer in Hong Kong.
Pan can be reached at wpan@goodwinlaw.com
and +852.3658.5362.
Goodwin represents leading public and private life sciences companies
across their entire life cycles – including financings, capital market
transactions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and licensing,
intellectual property and regulatory matters. Goodwin has been named
life sciences “Practice Group of the Year” by Law360,
“Biotech Firm of the Year” by U.S. News and World Report - Best
Lawyers for five years, and “IP Law Firm of the Year” and “Life
Cycle Firm of the Year” by LMG Life Sciences. In 2018,
Goodwin advised issuers on more than a dozen biotechnology and
pharmaceutical industry IPOs worth in aggregate nearly $2 billion —
making Goodwin the number one advisor in this sector by offering value.
This work included representation of Moderna Therapeutics in the largest
biotechnology IPO in history.
Lawyers in Goodwin’s Hong Kong office focus on serving clients across
the private equity, life sciences, technology, financial services and
real estate industries throughout Asia. The office, which was
established in 2008, recently celebrated its ten-year anniversary.
