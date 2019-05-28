Goodwin : Extends Global Life Sciences Practice to Asia with Partner Wendy Pan

Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Dr. Wenseng “Wendy” Pan has joined its Life Sciences practice as a partner in the Hong Kong office.

Pan regularly advises Chinese, U.S. and multinational life sciences and technology companies, as well as venture and private equity firms in structuring and negotiating mergers and acquisitions, private and public investments, and complex IP-based transactions. She is active in the U.S.-China life sciences community and is a recognized deal maker and opinion leader.

“China is well on its way to becoming the second-largest biotech market in the world next to the United States. In addition, the Hong Kong stock exchange has become an attractive market for many global biotech companies to consider for their public offerings, and Chinese investors are a significant capital source for biotech companies around the world,” said Mitchell Bloom, Chair of Goodwin’s Life Sciences practice. “Our Life Sciences team is focused on advising our clients on both their China-focused and cross-border matters and Wendy’s extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to build on our life sciences capabilities in China and globally.”

“Bringing Wendy on board reflects Goodwin’s commitment to continuing our growth in Greater China,” said Yash Rana, Chair of Goodwin’s Hong Kong office. “Wendy is among the few go-to lawyers for life sciences deals in China, and we are thrilled that she has chosen to join the Goodwin platform.”

Pan received a J.D. and a PhD in Chemistry from Columbia University, and an undergraduate degree from Fudan University. She is registered to practice in the State of New York and before the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, and is a registered foreign lawyer in Hong Kong.

Pan can be reached at wpan@goodwinlaw.com and +852.3658.5362.

Goodwin represents leading public and private life sciences companies across their entire life cycles – including financings, capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and licensing, intellectual property and regulatory matters. Goodwin has been named life sciences “Practice Group of the Year” by Law360, “Biotech Firm of the Year” by U.S. News and World Report - Best Lawyers for five years, and “IP Law Firm of the Year” and “Life Cycle Firm of the Year” by LMG Life Sciences. In 2018, Goodwin advised issuers on more than a dozen biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry IPOs worth in aggregate nearly $2 billion — making Goodwin the number one advisor in this sector by offering value. This work included representation of Moderna Therapeutics in the largest biotechnology IPO in history.

Lawyers in Goodwin’s Hong Kong office focus on serving clients across the private equity, life sciences, technology, financial services and real estate industries throughout Asia. The office, which was established in 2008, recently celebrated its ten-year anniversary.

