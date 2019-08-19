Goodwin : Life Sciences and Technology Practices Expand with Capital Markets Partner Ben Marsh in New York

Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Ben Marsh joined its Life Sciences and Technology practices as a partner in the New York office.

Marsh advises U.S. and international issuers and underwriters on a broad range of transactions, including in the life sciences and technology industries. He complements his legal practice with extensive experience as an equity capital markets investment banker, focusing on initial public offerings and other public and private corporate finance transactions, including follow-on equity, equity-linked, debt, preferred and structured transactions. Marsh also advises companies on a range of corporate governance, investor relations and other corporate matters.

“Ben’s investment banking background and experience advising underwriters add significant depth to our premier capital markets practice and complement our robust issuer-side team,” said Mitchell Bloom, Chair of the Life Sciences practice. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm as we continue to focus on Goodwin’s unique positioning at the intersection of innovation and capital across the life sciences and technology industries.”

Marsh received his J.D. from University of Pennsylvania Law School and an undergraduate degree from Hamilton College. He is admitted to practice in New York. Prior to his legal career, he spent nearly a decade in senior capital markets investment banking roles.

Goodwin represents leading public and private life sciences companies across their entire life cycles – including financings, capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and licensing, intellectual property and regulatory matters. Goodwin has been named life sciences “Practice Group of the Year” by Law360, “Biotech Firm of the Year” by U.S. News and World Report - Best Lawyers for five years, and “IP Law Firm of the Year” and “Life Cycle Firm of the Year” by LMG Life Sciences. In 2018, Goodwin advised issuers on more than a dozen biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry IPOs worth in aggregate nearly $2 billion — making Goodwin the number one advisor in this sector by offering value. This work included representation of Moderna Therapeutics in the largest biotechnology IPO in history.

Goodwin’s Technology practice is rooted in supporting clients throughout all stages of the company life cycle. The Goodwin platform provides the tools and expertise necessary to meet the demands and opportunities of the technology ecosystem. Goodwin’s full-service approach to legal and business guidance presents a value proposition that benefits clients. Among notable matters, the team recently advised technology unicorns, including Slack in its direct listing and Phreesia, Health Catalyst and Dynatrace on their IPOs. The team has also advised on complex M&A deals including Qualtrics International on its acquisition by SAP SE, for which Anthony McCusker was named “Dealmaker of the Year” by The American Lawyer, and Twilio on their purchase of SendGrid, its largest acquisition transaction to date. The practice is consistently recognized among the most elite in the industry by publications including Mergermarket, Bloomberg, PitchBook, Chambers and Thomson Reuters.

