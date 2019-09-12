Goodwin : Welcomes Life Sciences Licensing and Collaboration Partner Lily Wound in New York

Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Lily Wound has joined its Technology and Life Sciences practices as a partner in the New York office.

Wound represents emerging and mid-sized pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other life sciences companies on a wide range of complex commercial, corporate and licensing transactions, including in fields such as gene therapy, gene editing, engineered cell therapy and genomic testing. With broad knowledge of licensing and collaboration matters, she handles transactions at every stage of the lifecycle of a life sciences product. Wound’s roster of domestic and international clients also extends to healthcare, healthcare information and technology, cosmetics, publishing, media, internet, software and technology industries.

“Lily has worked on some of our industry’s most complex life sciences collaborations and licensing agreements,” said Mitch Bloom, chair of Goodwin’s Life Sciences practice. “Lily’s skillset, particularly her expertise at the intersection of life sciences and technology, is a valuable addition to our New York and global teams as we continue to support clients throughout all stages of their corporate and product lifecycles.”

Wound serves on the National Committee for Women in Bio, is the National Chair for Young Women in Bio and serves as a Venture Advisor to startup accelerator ELabNYC.

She received a J.D. from George Washington University Law School, an M.P.H. from Boston University School of Public Health, and an undergraduate degree in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University. She is admitted to practice in New York State.

Wound can be reached at lwound@goodwinlaw.com and 212.813.8893.

Goodwin represents leading public and private life sciences companies across their entire life cycles – including financings, capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and licensing, intellectual property and regulatory matters. Goodwin has been named life sciences “Practice Group of the Year” by Law360, “Biotech Firm of the Year” by U.S. News and World Report - Best Lawyers for five years, and “IP Law Firm of the Year” and “Life Cycle Firm of the Year” by LMG Life Sciences. In 2018, Goodwin advised issuers on more than a dozen biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry IPOs worth in aggregate nearly $2 billion — making Goodwin the number one advisor in this sector by offering value. This work included representation of Moderna Therapeutics in the largest biotechnology IPO in history.

