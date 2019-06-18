Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Google Analytics Extension 3.0 to Boost Lead Generation Coming Soon Powered by Fastbase Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 12:33pm EDT


Lead generation is an ever-growing and important area for any B2B company. Getting constant access to new leads, people to contact and email has become one of the most important areas for growth and success in all industries. 

The release of Web Leads 3.0, the new extension for Google Analytics, means that search terms can now be linked directly to the website visitor that used them - bringing context to the content. The tool can identify search keywords from Google, Yahoo, Bing, Naver, Yandex and Baidu and provide a powerful new correlation between the search keywords and data about the website visitor. With this intelligence businesses will be able to determine what drives the customer interest and have the right department follow-up.

For example, when a user searches for "automation solution" on Google and clicks on a company site in the results, Fastbase can deliver real-time data on the company visiting, key employees and the search term used. This saves time and effort because the right team (in this case, automation software) can follow up on the lead.

Web Leads 3.0 users will be able to access extended data on all their web site visitors 12 months back and download it directly to Excel. In addition, users can send new leads automatically to a CRM, Google Sheets, Mailchimp, Slack, Intercom, Salesforce, Trello or any other of the hundreds of apps Zapier seamlessly connects with. 

The new Web Leads 3.0 Google Analytics Extension is anticipated in the beginning of July on https://analytics.fastbase.com 

About Fastbase Inc. 
Fastbase Inc. is a Delaware-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support to B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information of website visitors, including name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. 
Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase Web Leads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website.  

Fastbase analyzes over 7 billion website visitors from over 1,000,000 companies and top brands around the world. 

To learn more about Fastbase, visit  https://privateplacement.fastbase.com



© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55pVOLTALIA : and STOA enter into exclusive negotiations for the sale of minority stakes in two wind farms under construction in Brazil
EQ
12:55pGUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : RwandAir's inaugural flight to China touches down at Guangzhou airport
AQ
12:54pMICROSOFT : Play with your eyes in 4 new ‘Eyes First' games
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USTR Lighthizer Says 'Dialogue Is Proven To Be Unsuccessful' In Pushing For Trade Reform With China
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USTR Lighthizer Says Unsure If Tariffs Alone Will Stop China Cheating, But No Better Instruments
PU
12:54pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Crude Oil Up 3.7%; Digital Ally Shares Plummet
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aegion Corporation Awarded $5.1M Wastewater Rehabilitation Project For Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Lakefront Futures & Options To Market Trucking Freight Futures
PU
12:54pEXPERIAN : Women are more likely than men to rely on personal credit to financ...
PU
12:54pPREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG makes the IWFM Awards shortlist
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
2ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5SILTRONIC : Stocks rally on hopes from trade, monetary policy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About