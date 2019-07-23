Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Google Cloud Platform Now Available Through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has added the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to its GSA IT Schedule 70 contract. This newest contract award adds GCP to existing product listings G Suite and Google Chrome and makes these tools available to all Federal agencies as well as qualifying state, local, regional and tribal governments through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. The addition creates new opportunities to bundle and combine solutions to meet evolving mission needs.

GCP offers agencies a cloud service solution that is secure, scalable and built to leverage the latest IT trends, including Artificial Intelligence and Kubernetes. The platform is compliant with NIST, HIPAA, FIPS and additional frameworks and is FedRAMP authorized. In addition, GCP leverages encryption and trust policies to ensure that data is protected no matter where it resides. Google Cloud’s commitment to open source means that the platform can be adapted to meet specific agency environments and mission needs, providing customization and scalability across GCP’s cloud infrastructure.

“As data is being collected at exponential rates, finding tools that can help government make sense of all this information is critical,” said Terry Drinkwine, Vice President of the Google Cloud team at Carahsoft. “GCP offers agencies a solution that can be deployed in hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premise environments to ensure that they retain control of their data and remain compliant to the latest security standards, including FedRAMP. This flexibility is key as government IT teams seek to scale to larger volumes of data, and we are excited to offer GCP through our GSA schedule and reseller partners.”

This newest contract award significantly expands GCP’s availability within Federal, state and local government markets. GCP is also available on Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), U.S. Communities and Internet2 contracts and purchasing agreements as well as Carahsoft’s reseller partners, extending GCP’s reach across the public sector. Combined with GSA, GCP is now available to Federal, state and local agencies across all 50 U.S. states as well as qualifying education institutions and nonprofit organizations.

GCP is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y and additional state, local and education contracts and cooperative purchasing agreements. For more information, contact the Google Cloud team at Carahsoft at (844) 554-6645 or GoogleTeam@Carahsoft.com; or register for “Save Time Finding Your Agency's Information with Google Cloud Search,” a complimentary webinar featuring Google Cloud Search being held at 2 p.m. (EST), Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Google Cloud, VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@Carahsoft.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:12pQUINTO RESOURCES INC : . reports drilling update from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project
AQ
12:11pOil slips, Brent around $63/bbl as Iran concerns fade
RE
12:10pAMC NETWORK : ' Acorn TV Hires Kerensa Samanidis as General Manager of Acorn TV International
PU
12:10pPENNS WOODS BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
PU
12:10pEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019
GL
12:10pVA-Q-TEC AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
12:08pA SUPERSTAR AND SOME SUDS : Legacy of Advertising Pitchman Icon and Laundry Project Connect to Empower Neighborhoods in Need
GL
12:07pASPEN DENTAL : Makes Access to Comprehensive Care Easier in Concord Mills, NC
BU
12:06pCreator of The Hair Shield Introduces New Collection of Protective Bags that Store, Transport, and Restore Hair Extensions and Weaves
GL
12:06pASV HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Multiple-Location Dealer Agreement with Rish Equipment Company
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL AG : Stocks rise on earnings; sterling falls
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group