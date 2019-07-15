Log in
Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL, 2, iPhone 8, X, Xr & Xs Plus, Galaxy Note 9, S9 & S10 Plus Prime Day Deals 2019: Best Amazon Phone Sales Rounded Up by Spending Lab

0
07/15/2019 | 08:14am EDT

Compare Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel Prime Day 2019 deals, including the top iPhone X, Xs, Xr, 8 Plus, Galaxy S10, S9, Note 9 Plus, Pixel 3 & Pixel 3 XL deals

Experts at Spending Lab have found the best smartphone deals for Prime Day shoppers. The top deals are listed below.

Best iPhone Prime Day Deals:

Save $73 on the Apple iPhone Xs Max

Save $186 on the Apple iPhone X 256GB (Renewed)

Save 33% off on the Apple iPhone 8 Space Gray (Renewed)

Save up to $495 on Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Best Samsung Galaxy Prime Day Deals:

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Smartphone

Save 33% off on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Smartphone

Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Smartphone

Save $124 on the Samsung Galaxy S10e Smartphone

Save 36% off on the Samsung Galaxy S9+ Factory Unlocked Smartphone

Save $250 off on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Smartphone

Save up to 42% off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Best Google Pixel Prime Day Deals:

Save 33% off on the Goole Pixel 3 Smartphone

Save $260 on the Google Pixel 3 XL Smartphone

Save 49% off on the Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Unlocked

Save 77% off on the Google Pixel XL Phone

Save up to $669 on Google Pixel cell phones at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Best LG & OnePlus Prime Day Deals:

Save 56% off on the LG V35 ThinQ Unlocked 64GB

Save 47% off on the LG Stylo 4 Prime Exclusive Phone

Save $59 on the OnePlus 7 Unlocked Smartphone

Save up to 77% off on a wide range of smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale

For more live deals and to keep track of new and upcoming discounts, visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 page. Some deals are only available to Prime members.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
