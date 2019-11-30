Log in
Google Pixel Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Pixel 4, 3, 3a & More Cell Phone Savings Identified by Consumer Articles

11/30/2019 | 11:41pm EST

Here’s a list of the best Google Pixel Cyber Monday 2019 deals available right now, including service plan & unlocked Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, 3 XL & 3a smartphone sales

Here are the best Google Pixel Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on service plans & unlocked Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from Sprint, AT&T, Verizon Wireless and Amazon by checking out the deals listed below.

Best Pixel 4 deals:

Best Pixel 3 deals:

More Google Pixel deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Presenting a revamped design, Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL comes in all-new colors and finishes. Another feature that was not on the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL is a dual camera system in the back. Removing the fingerprint scanner found in its predecessors, the Google Pixel 4 can be unlocked through face recognition.

The Pixel 4’s most notable feature is its Night Sight mode that lets average users take stunning pictures of the night sky through a mobile device. It is also compatible with Google Assistant and features Quick Gestures, functions that let users control their Pixel phone without touching the screen. For quick wireless charging, one can get a Pixel Stand to go with their handset.

As Cyber Monday deals are typically focused on electronics, the Google Pixel phones are also significantly marked down during this much awaited shopping holiday. Shoppers can save on carrier locked and unlocked Pixel phones through the mobile plans and affordable monthly installments offered by Sprint, AT&T and Verizon Wireless for their Cyber Monday sales events.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
