Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Google delays launch of coronavirus informational website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:32pm EDT
2020 World Economic Forum in Davos

Alphabet Inc's Google plans to launch a United States-focused website with information about coronavirus guidance and testing later this week, behind schedule.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai had said in a blog post on Sunday that the search giant was partnering with the U.S. government to create a website by Monday night that would be full of resources and links focused on the potentially deadly respiratory illness COVID-19.

But with local and national guidance changing significantly from Sunday to Monday, Google said in a statement on Tuesday, it would need to roll out the website later this week.

Verily, a fellow Alphabet Inc company, late on Sunday launched a website that uses a series of questions to determine whether someone needs to be tested for the novel coronavirus and then connects them with a testing location in the San Francisco Bay Area.

By Paresh Dave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11pCFTC provides work-from-home relief for brokers, other market players
RE
03:09pEurope's Fiscal Antidote to Coronavirus Crisis Risks Deepening Economic Gaps
DJ
03:08pUK launches coronavirus lending scheme for business
RE
03:07pUK will have to come back with more help for companies - IFS think-tank
RE
03:07pCoronavirus-stricken airlines call for state aid to avert ruin
RE
02:58pTrump Administration Seeks to Send Checks to Americans as Part of Stimulus Package -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:56pPhilippines exempts financial markets from coronavirus shutdown
RE
02:52pMacy's to temporarily close all stores due to virus outbreak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30/bbl as recession fears weigh
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group