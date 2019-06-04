Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Google faces privacy complaints in European countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 07:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Google's privacy woes are set to increase after campaigners on Tuesday filed complaints to data protection regulators in France, Germany and seven other EU countries over the way it deals with data in online advertising.

The criticism mirrored a complaint filed by privacy-focused web browser Brave in Ireland and Britain which triggered an investigation by the Irish watchdog last month.

At issue is real-time bidding, a server-to-server buying process which uses automated software to match millions of ad requests each second from online publishers with real-time bids from advertisers.

The online ad industry, a money spinner for Google, Facebook and other online platforms and advertisers, is expected to grow to $273 billion this year according to research firm eMarketer.

"The real-time bidding advertising system may be broadcasting the personal data of users to hundreds or thousands of companies. This advertising method clearly breaches the EU's data protection regulation (GDPR)," said Eva Simon, a legal expert at campaigning group Liberties which is coordinating the complaints.

The EU enacted the landmark GDPR a year ago which includes fines up to 4 percent of a company's global turnover for violations.

"Real-time bidding is used Google and many other digital advertising technology companies. It is time for them to #StopSpyingOnUs," Liberties said.

The other seven EU countries where the complaints were filed are Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Italy and Slovenia.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in Google parent Alphabet Inc closed 6% down on Monday following reports that the U.S. Justice Department may investigate Google for hampering competition.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Keith Weir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:54aInflation's decline puts pressure back on ECB
RE
07:50aGoogle faces privacy complaints in European countries
RE
07:50aRIJK ZWAAN EXPORT BV : Innovative Dutch horticulture in the spotlight at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019
PU
07:32aIran sets scene for tough OPEC meeting, opposes date change
RE
07:30aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result
PU
07:20aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : Incentives to be introduced to boost local milk production
PU
07:20aOGUK INDUSTRY CONFERENCE : Deirdre Michie speech
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Expects to Return $125 Billion or More to Shareholders in Next F..
4CHINA MOBILE LTD. : China to issue 5G licenses soon
5BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About