Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Google in talks to invest $4 billion in Reliance's digital arm, Bloomberg reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 04:05am EDT
Logo of Google is seen at an office building in Zurich

Alphabet Inc's Google is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion for a stake in the digital arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An announcement could come as soon as the next few weeks, according to the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-14/google-is-said-in-talks-to-invest-4-billion-in-jio-platforms?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google.

Google declined to comment, while Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors, including Facebook and KKR & Co, have already poured in a combined $15.64 billion for just over 25% in Jio Platforms. The funding spree, which began late April, and a share sale by Reliance have helped make India's biggest company by market value net-debt free.

The report comes a day after Google said it would spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, in its biggest commitment to a key growth market.

Shares of Reliance pared some losses to trade down 0.7% as of 0928 GMT, while the broader market was down 1.68%.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -2.48% 239 Delayed Quote.16.44%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 3.03% 1935 End-of-day quote.27.80%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -1.14% 113.76 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aFACTBOX-Huawei's involvement in telecoms networks around the world
RE
05:59aUK economy could shrink 14% this year, budget forecasters say
RE
05:55aSpanish banks' ECB borrowing hits highest level since late 2013
RE
05:54aHong Kong to impose most severe social distancing restrictions
RE
05:41aAZARBAYJAN RESPUBLIKASININ MARKAZI BANKI : On FX auction
PU
05:36aAGR : Scores “Excellent” in Achilles FPAL Compliance Audit
PU
05:33a
RE
05:33aBotswana expects smaller economic contraction in 2020 than previous forecast
RE
05:32aGerman Economic Expectations Fell in July -ZEW Survey
DJ
04:05aGoogle in talks to invest $4 billion in Reliance's digital arm, Bloomberg reports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : A busy run for Deutsche Bank in Central and Eastern Europe
5COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group