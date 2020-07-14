Google in talks to invest $4 billion in Reliance's digital arm, Bloomberg reports

An announcement could come as soon as the next few weeks, according to the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-14/google-is-said-in-talks-to-invest-4-billion-in-jio-platforms?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google.

Google declined to comment, while Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors, including Facebook and KKR & Co, have already poured in a combined $15.64 billion for just over 25% in Jio Platforms. The funding spree, which began late April, and a share sale by Reliance have helped make India's biggest company by market value net-debt free.

The report comes a day after Google said it would spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, in its biggest commitment to a key growth market.

Shares of Reliance pared some losses to trade down 0.7% as of 0928 GMT, while the broader market was down 1.68%.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Editing by Anil D'Silva)