Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Google protests 'eye-catching' $2.6 billion EU fine, judge disagrees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

Google on Friday attacked what it called an eye-catching 2.4 billion euro ($2.6 billion) EU antitrust fine, prompting a judge to ask how a rich company can miss a relatively paltry amount.

The sparring underlines the battle ahead for the world?s most popular internet search engine, with two other challenges against EU antitrust enforcers to be heard in the coming months.

The Alphabet unit argued that additional amounts tacked on to the fine imposed by the European Commission in 2017 to deter anti-competitive behavior known as a deterrent multiplier and another multiplier factor was excessive and unwarranted.

Google's challenge came on the final day of a three-day hearing at the General Court, Europe's second-highest, as it attempts to overturn the first of a trio of EU antitrust penalties totaling 8.25 billion euros.

"2.4 billion euros is an eye-catching amount, it might attract the headlines but it is not justified by the actual facts of this case," Christopher Thomas, Google's lawyer, told judges.

He said there should not have been a fine in the first place as existing case law showed that Google's behavior was not anti-competitive while its market shares and the 13 countries where the infringement was committed did not justify the size of the multiplier.

The Commission used a gravity multiplier between 5% and 20% to Google's 2016 turnover in the 13 EU countries, higher than the 5% levied on Intel in 2009. EU laws allow for regulators to apply a multiplier of up to 30%.

EU antitrust regulators should also have taken into account the company's efforts to settle the case with concessions before they changed tack in 2015 and sanctioned Google, Thomas said.

"Credit should be given for Google's good faith attempts to find a solution to the Commission's concerns with its three commitments offers and the almost 9 months engineering effort spent building that solution provisionally agreed with the Commission," he said.

Irish judge Colm Mac Eochaidh, one of the panel of five judges hearing the case and who had a day earlier said the company clearly committed an infraction, asked whether the size of the fine was as eye-catching as Google claimed.

"You are one of the richest companies in the world," he said, citing the example of someone with 120 euros and fined 2.4 euros for littering.

"Would you miss the 2.4 euros?"

Mac Eochaidh also wondered about the power of the court to increase or revise fines, a thought which Google tried to squash by saying the Commission had not asked judges to do so.

The court in 2007 broke new ground by jacking up a cartel fine imposed by the Commission for the first time, leaving Germany?s BASF AG <BASF.DE > with a higher penalty.

EU enforcers merely stuck to the rules when calculating the fine, Commission lawyer Anthony Dawes said.

"The Commission scrupulously followed the methodology set out in the guidelines. Google's conduct constituted a well established form of abuse," he said.

A ruling is expected next year and can be appealed to the Court of Justice, Europe's highest.

The case is T-612/17 Google and Alphabet v Commission.

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.14% 1515.9781 Delayed Quote.12.99%
BASF SE -0.27% 62.51 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
BE HEARD GROUP PLC 0.00% 0.5 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.52% 67.0802 Delayed Quote.12.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:44pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet emerging markets will weather coronavirus impact
RE
03:43pFinance minister Sunak under Downing Street pressure to ease fiscal rules in budget - Financial Times
RE
03:36pWALL ST. WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet emerging markets will weather coronavirus impact
RE
03:33pStocks dip as virus impact weighed, oil gains for the week
RE
03:33pStewart's Shops is Proud to Partner with Coffee with a Cop
PU
03:33pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Holds High Level Ministerial Meeting on the Assessment of the Situation of the Closure of Land Borders of Nigeria to Goods
PU
03:30pLoonie rises to 11-day high on hopes virus impact will fade
RE
03:29pStocks dip as virus impact weighed, oil gains for the week
RE
03:20pSilk Title Co. Focuses on Digital Mortgage Closing Experience, Triples Client Base, Achieves Single-Month Record in 2019
SE
03:16pStocks dip as virus impact weighed, oil gains for the week
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
3Stocks dip as virus impact weighed, oil gains for the week
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group