Google's Chief Diversity Officer to Headline Converge 2019

07/15/2019 | 07:01pm BST

ATLANTA, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  Melonie Parker, Google's newly appointed Chief Diversity Officer & Global Director, Employee Engagement, will lead host a keynote for a dynamic group of diversity and inclusion trailblazers at Converge 2019.

Hosted by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) and presented by Accenture, the newly launched, half-day event will be held Aug. 6 at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms in Atlanta. The event highlights technology industry companies and leaders who are leveraging inclusion to drive innovation, demonstrating the power of diversity to keep companies globally competitive.

Parker is hailed as an advocate for change and is a passionate thought leader.  As an HR executive committed to innovative, relevant, and contemporary HR leadership, she is responsible for advancing Google's employee engagement strategy across diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, Parker serves as a Minority in Energy Initiative Champion for the Department of Energy.

Parker previously served as the Vice President of Human Resources & Communications at Sandia Corporation, where she was responsible for the company's communication efforts, leadership and Labs-wide management of human resources, health, benefits and employee services. Prior to Sandia, Parker held a variety of leadership roles during her 17-year career at Lockheed Martin.

Converge 2019 will feature six interactive content sessions, and the presentation of TAG's annual Diversity Leadership Awards, celebrating the champions who are leading the way in emerging tech workforce culture.

"TAG is excited to be hosting an event that highlights all that the technology industry here in Georgia is doing to foster an inclusive environment that drives real innovation and keeps our economy competitive," said Larry K. Williams, President and CEO of TAG. "A diverse workforce is what drives growth and creates a connected technology ecosystem that thrives."

For more information about Converge 2019: Inclusion Driving Innovation and to register, visit: www.ConvergeTAG.com.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace to fuel the innovation economy.

The association provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies; and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.  TAG hosts over 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/.

Technology Association of Georgia
Julie Bryant Fisher
julie@tagonline.org
(404) 920-2023

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/googles-chief-diversity-officer-to-headline-converge-2019-300884892.html

SOURCE Technology Association of Georgia


© PRNewswire 2019
