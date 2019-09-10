Google's Latest API Update: Everything You Need to Know

Google launched version 4.5 of its Google My Business (GMB) API today. The main updates include enhancements to how you can engage with your customers, as well as real-time updates that reflect the status of your GMB listing.

Today's update includes:

Real-Time Google Q&A Notifications

About a year ago, Google started allowing users to ask questions directly on a business's GMB page. Businesses, get ready to capture your customers at their moments of intent - now, you'll receive real-time notifications via the GMB API every time someone asks a question in the Q&A section of your profile page.

Real-Time Changes in Listing Status

As the state of your GMB listing changes - for example, moving from Pending Review to 'Live' - Google will now reflect these status changes to you in real time via the GMB API. Now, you can proactively be notified of changes to your business listing status, giving you the confidence that you have the most accurate and up-to-date information about your business from Google.

