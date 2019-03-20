Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Google's new gaming service will let game makers use rival clouds, executive says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 09:52pm EDT
Google vice president and general manager Phil Harrison speaks during a Google keynote address announcing a new video gaming streaming service named Stadia at the Gaming Developers Conference in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A Google executive offered new details on Wednesday about the company's upcoming video game streaming service, telling Reuters that game makers may use competing cloud providers and must avoid some inappropriate content.

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, unveiled Stadia on Tuesday, saying the service launching this year would make playing high-quality video games in an internet browser as easy as watching a movie on its YouTube service.

The game would operate on Google's servers, receiving commands from a user's controller and sending video streams to their screen. Player settings, leaderboards, matchmaking tools and other data related to the game would "not necessarily" have to reside on Google's servers, Phil Harrison, a Google vice president, said in an interview.

Hosting the data elsewhere, however, could lead to slower loading times or less crisp streaming quality, he said.

"Obviously, we would want and incentivize the publisher to bring as much of their backend as possible" to Google servers, he said. "But Stadia can reach out to other public and private cloud services."

The approach could limit Google's revenue from Stadia. It has declined to comment on the business model for the new service, but attracting new customers to Google's paid cloud computing program is one of Stadia's aims.

If a game publisher was using Amazon for some tools, "the first thing I would do is introduce you to the Google Cloud team," Harrison said.

In addition, Stadia will require games to follow content guidelines that build upon the system of Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), a self-regulatory body, he said.

"We absolutely will not have A-O content," Harrison said, referring to the ESRB's moniker for the rare designation of a game as adult-only because of intense violence, pornography or real-money gambling.

He said Stadia's guidelines would not be public.

Asked about growing public concerns about game addiction, Harrison said Stadia would empower parents with controls on "what you play, when you play and who you play with."

Google views Stadia as connecting its various efforts in gaming, including selling them on its mobile app store, Harrison said. But game streaming, he said, is an opportunity to tackle among the most complex technical challenges around and potentially apply breakthroughs to other industries.

"We think we can grow a very significant games market vertical," he said. "And by getting this right we can advance the state of the art of computing."

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Paresh Dave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59pYOUNGEST CAPTAIN, LOVING SON : Ethiopian pilots honored in death
RE
09:59pWhat we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
RE
09:59pU.S. FAA says Boeing to develop service bulletin on 737 MAX, calls it 'agency priority'
RE
09:59pU.S. Senate panel to first grill FAA, then Boeing after fatal crashes
RE
09:55pALABAMA FARMERS FEDERATION : Farmers, Elected Officials Enjoy Taste Of Alabama
PU
09:52pGoogle's new gaming service will let game makers use rival clouds, executive says
RE
09:21pOil eases from four-month high on global growth worries
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:05pAPI AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : Colorado Petroleum Council Responds to Adams County Commission's Moratorium on New Natural Gas and Oil Development
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : FAA officials called to testify in U.S. Senate on 737 MAX plane crashes
3Levi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
4THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Desig..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to post steepest profit fall in 13 years on games setback

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.