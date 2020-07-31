Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Google says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday that 20 U.S. states and territories, representing about 45% of the country's population, are "exploring" contact tracing apps for the novel coronavirus using a tool it developed with Apple Inc.

In addition, the company said public health authorities in 16 countries and regions outside the United States had launched apps using the Apple-Google tool, up from 12 previously. They include Austria, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Gibraltar, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Northern Ireland, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Uruguay.

The technology enables app users to track encounters with other people through Bluetooth signals and anonymously notify contacts if they later become infected with the virus.

Google had previously said in May that three states - Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina - would be launching apps using the exposure notification tool. But South Carolina lawmakers halted the release of the state's app last month, while Alabama officials are still weighing the launch of their completed app. North Dakota's app has yet to launch.

On Friday, Google said the first of the U.S. apps would be released in the "coming weeks," but declined to name the states.

It added that its system with Apple now enables apps launched by different countries to talk to each other, allowing contact-logging to continue even when users cross borders.

Northern Ireland's app, which was released on Friday, is the first that can also trace users in another country, Ireland. The company that developed the app told Reuters that it also is making one for the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

By Paresh Dave
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.28% 1487.95 Delayed Quote.14.86%
APPLE INC. 10.47% 425.04 Delayed Quote.29.46%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.71% 6.1489 Delayed Quote.35.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pMaterials Down After Stimulus Bill Talks Stall -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:56pEnergy Down After Exxon, Chevron 2Q Reports -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:46pGoogle says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps
RE
05:43pBurger chain Byron reaches deal to sell itself, resulting in 651 job losses
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:07pU.S. to Raise Cost for Citizenship Applications, Impose Fee for Asylum Seekers--Update
DJ
05:06pStocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds
RE
05:03pFitch revises U.S. outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'; affirms AAA rating
RE
04:58pApple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update
3PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : IRC ANNOUNCEMENT: Q2 2020 Trading Update
4FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group