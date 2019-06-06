Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Google to buy analytics software firm Looker for $2.6 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 09:30pm EDT
The Google logo is displayed outside the company offices in New York

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it would buy Looker, a privately held big-data analytics company, for $2.6 billion in cash, in the first major acquisition for new Google Cloud Chief Executive Thomas Kurian.

Google's cloud computing division is a distant third globally to Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in terms of revenue from renting infrastructure and other computing tools to businesses.

But Google Cloud's BigQuery, a tool for managing large datasets, has been among bright spots in attracting customers, according to cloud industry analysts.

Kurian told Reuters in an interview that doubling down on analytics made sense as he looked to fill gaps in his unit. Looker and Google Cloud have similar cultures and share more than 350 customers including Blue Apron Holdings Inc, and Hearst Communications Inc, he said.

"When we looked at how do we broaden our portfolio, [data and analytics] is a segment where we have strength," Kurian said. Looker is "complementary and completes our analytics foundation."

The deal also reflects Kurian's plan to win customers with specialized software, as rivals focus on more general tools.

Santa Cruz, California-based Looker, which was founded in 2012, employs about 800 people, has raised $281 million in venture capital and was valued at $1.6 billion in a funding round last year.

Its tool enables analysts and other workers to define calculations for items such as revenue or high-value customers and then visualize trends in their data without writing complicated scripts. It competes with Tableau Software Inc , Domo Inc and Microsoft's Power BI.

Tableau shares fell 3.7%, and Domo dropped 0.4%. Microsoft rose 1.6%, and Alphabet increased 0.3%.

Analysts said Looker is among the best business intelligence tools developed in the cloud era and that it would benefit from Google's resources. Equity research firm Cowen estimated Looker's 2019 revenue would be about $140 million.

Kurian said integrating Looker would result in new features, without elaborating.

Boris Evelson, who follows data analytics for Forrester Research, called buying Looker "a smart choice."

Looker Chief Executive Frank Bien is expected to stay with Google and report to Kurian.

Kurian, who joined Google last November, said he did not expect the deal to face antitrust scrutiny because the company is buying software, not data, and is committed to allowing the software to connect to Amazon.com and other competing cloud services.

The companies said they expect approval this year for the deal, which is Google's biggest since buying Nest for $3.2 billion in 2014.

Alphabet's private equity fund CapitalG previously invested in Looker.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Nick Zieminski and Susan Thomas)

By Paresh Dave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59pEXCLUSIVE : Foxconn plans management overhaul as Chairman Gou seeks Taiwan presidency - source
RE
09:49pAustralian Housing Finance Falls in April
DJ
09:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : New lending to households rises 0.6 percent (Media Release)
PU
09:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : and NT Government Memorandum of Understanding (Media Release)
PU
09:36pU.S. Plans More Than $2 Billion in Weapons Sales to Taiwan, Angering Beijing
DJ
09:33pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : Court case resolved with no appeal, 7/6/2019
PU
09:30pGoogle to buy analytics software firm Looker for $2.6 billion
RE
09:29pThree states join AG group probing planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile
RE
09:28pDollar pressured before payrolls data, poised for worst weekly performance for 2019
RE
09:27pMEG WHITMAN : Former HP boss Whitman says 'not protecting herself' in Autonomy fraud allegation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4NFI GROUP INC : NFI : Detroit revitalizes public transit service using new buses from New Flyer
5THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Intuitive Rheometer Series Designed for Quality Cont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About