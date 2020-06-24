Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Google to invest up to $2 billion in Polish data centre, paper says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 02:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen in Davos

Google will invest as much as $2 billion in a data centre in Poland to deal with cloud services, the Puls Biznesu daily said on Wednesday.

News of the investment follows an announcement by Microsoft in May that it will invest $1 billion in a Polish data centre, as the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing tries to position itself as a regional technology hub.

"Region Google Cloud in Warsaw is the biggest investment in infrastructure of this type in Poland," the paper quoted Magdalena Dziewguc, Google Cloud's business development director in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe, as saying.

"We are getting ready for it to be operational at the beginning of 2021."

Jadwiga Emilewicz, Poland's deputy prime minister, told the paper she estimated Google could invest $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the project.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.92% 1463.98 Delayed Quote.9.30%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.67% 201.91 Delayed Quote.27.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04aFrench Manufacturing Sector Sentiment Rises in June Amid Coronavirus
DJ
03:01aTrump threat to 'decouple' U.S. and China hits trade, investment reality
RE
02:52aEXCLUSIVE : Britain, EU to miss deadline for future financial market access - sources
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:07aGoogle to invest up to $2 billion in Polish data centre, paper says
RE
01:24aAsia stocks at four-month top as markets stay stubbornly optimistic
RE
01:23aAsia stocks at four-month top as markets stay stubbornly optimistic
RE
01:23aAsia stocks at four-month top as markets stay stubbornly optimistic
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MINERVA S.A. : Exporters say China soy buyers want guarantee of coronavirus-free cargoes
2YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD. : YOMA STRATEGIC : to Buy Telenor's 51% Stake in Wave Money
3WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
4AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : U.S. offers Brazil funding to buy 5G gear from Huawei rivals - diplomat
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group