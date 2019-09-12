Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Google to pay 465 million euros in additional taxes in France, boosting settlement to 1 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 09:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai

PARIS (Reuters) - Google said on Thursday it agreed to pay 465 million euros in additional taxes to French authorities, boosting the total settlement to end a fiscal fraud probe in the country to nearly 1 billion.

France's financial prosecutor office earlier said Google had agreed to pay half a billion euros in fine to settle the four-year old investigation.

"We have put an end to the tax and related disputes we had had in France for many years," Google said in a written statement.

"These agreements include a payment of 500 million euros announced today by a French court, as well as an amount of 465 million euros in additional taxes that we have agreed to pay," it added.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by GV De Clercq)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.23% 1234.97 Delayed Quote.18.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar to extend visa relaxation on Asian travelers for one more year
PU
09:59pJapan finance finister Aso - Economy remains in moderate recovery
RE
09:57pJAPAN ECONOMY MINISTER NISHIMURA : Up to BOJ to decide monetary policy
RE
09:57pCLOUGH : Awarded the EPC Contract for the Loadout Line Trestle for the LNG Canada Project
PU
09:39pU.S. House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 MAX crashes
RE
09:29pU.S. corruption probe involving lavish parties, champagne hits another top UAW official
RE
09:29pHighlights from criminal complaint in widening UAW corruption probe
RE
09:27pReuters asks judge to release secret Propecia documents
RE
09:27pGrand jury indicts GE's Baker Hughes for exposing workers to toxic chemicals
RE
09:27pU.S. probes 553,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs for unintended emergency braking
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4ESR-REIT : ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books ..
5CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED : M&C: Cancellation of Listing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group