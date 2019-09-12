Google to pay 465 million euros in additional taxes in France, boosting settlement to 1 billion

France's financial prosecutor office earlier said Google had agreed to pay half a billion euros in fine to settle the four-year old investigation.

"We have put an end to the tax and related disputes we had had in France for many years," Google said in a written statement.

"These agreements include a payment of 500 million euros announced today by a French court, as well as an amount of 465 million euros in additional taxes that we have agreed to pay," it added.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by GV De Clercq)