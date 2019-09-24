Log in
Google wins 'right-to-be'forgotten' fight with France

09/24/2019 | 04:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Google does not have to remove links to sensitive personal data globally, the European Union's top court said on Tuesday as it ruled on the fight between the U.S. tech giant and French privacy regulators.

France's privacy watchdog CNIL in 2016 fined Google 100,000 euros for refusing to to delist sensitive information from internet search results globally upon request in what is called the "right to be forgotten".

The cases are C-507/17 Google and C-136/17 G.C. e.a.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.39% 1234.69 Delayed Quote.18.16%
