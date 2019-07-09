Log in
Gordian : Announces Enterprise Business Group and Marketing Leadership Promotions

07/09/2019 | 08:00am EDT

Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, announced today two key executive-level promotions. Mark Schiff has been promoted to Senior Vice President/General Manager of the Enterprise Business Group, and Kathryn Hilton has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing.

Mark is responsible for expanding sales and implementing facility planning, construction cost estimating and procurement solutions for Gordian’s Enterprise clients in the SLED (State, Local and K-12 Schools), Higher Education, Healthcare and Federal markets. Mark became the President of Sightlines, a Gordian company, in 2013 after a successful career at Thomson Reuters in a variety of product, marketing and general management positions. He continued to lead Sightlines after Gordian’s acquisition in 2015.

Kathryn joins Gordian’s executive team and leads the Marketing team’s corporate growth objectives, including support for the Enterprise Sales organization and the SMB Sales Group. She joined Gordian’s Marketing Department in 2015 and has served in a number of positions of increasing responsibility since then, most recently as Senior Director of Product and Industry Marketing. Her background includes leadership roles in both agency and client-side marketing teams for both B2B and B2C organizations.

“We are thrilled to promote two of our own into these essential, customer-centric positions,” said William L. Pollak, Gordian’s President. “Both Mark and Kathryn have demonstrated successful leadership, growth and collaboration, and I look forward to supporting them as we drive strategic initiatives to help better serve our customers’ needs.”

About Gordian
Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leader in facility and construction cost data, software and services for all phases of the building lifecycle. A pioneer of Job Order Contracting, Gordian’s solutions also include proprietary RSMeans data and Sightlines Facilities Intelligence solutions. From planning to design, procurement, construction and operations, Gordian’s solutions help clients maximize efficiency, optimize cost savings and increase building quality.


© Business Wire 2019
