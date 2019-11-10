Gordini : Celebrates Mammoth's Opening Weekend With a Party

Yesterday Mammoth was packed with thousands that traveled to ski and snowboard for Opening Day, and Gordini USA celebrated by inviting everyone to a party at the Clocktower Cellar. In addition to giving partygoers a chance to raise a glass and toast the winter season, the Gordini Season Opener party raised money to benefit Protect Our Winters (POW). Shortly after the event kicked off at 7 p.m. the Clocktower was packed, and those in attendance included professional snowboarders and skiers, snow industry, media and many die-hard riders.

Left to Right: Gordini was well represented with Pro Team Rider Julian Carr, Strategy Coordinator Hanna Reichel and Senior Designer Chris Gougeon. (Photo: Business Wire)

The limited-edition canvas prints of Julian Carr, Rafael Pease and Lynsey Dyer were the most coveted items in the raffle. The winner of the print featuring Julian even had it autographed on the spot.

The party also featured never-before-seen footage of Julian, Rafael, and Lynsey scoring powder in Japan, and new Gordini gloves on display for the raffle. Partygoers had a chance to try on the new line of Gordini gloves and talk to the brand’s reps about just how Gordini gloves keep you outside longer.

Stay connected with Gordini this winter on social @gordiniusa.

ABOUT GORDINI

Based in Vermont and independently-owned, Gordini has been pushing the limits of glove design for more than 60 years. The company has grown to be a leader in the world of cold-weather accessories, developing high-performing, high-quality products that combine proven materials with the latest in technology. With one of Vermont’s most iconic backcountry ski zones just a short drive from the office, the Gordini crew lives their passion every day, ensuring the gear they produce can endure the most demanding conditions season after season.

