Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gordon Brothers Acquires Laura Ashley® Brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 10:57am EDT

Boston, MA, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today that it has acquired the global Laura Ashley® brand, archives, and related intellectual property from the Laura Ashley group’s U.K. Administrators.

Founded in 1953 by husband and wife team Bernard and Laura Ashley, the business grew into a globally recognized retail, wholesale, licensing, and franchising business selling both home furnishings and fashion products.  With an eye for delivering quintessentially British goods with a modern flair, the brand developed a passionate following which has allowed it to maintain its relevance regardless of the way the winds of fashion have blown.  More recently, the brand expanded globally with outposts in markets as varied as South Korea, the Ukraine, the United States, and Japan.


“Laura Ashley is a true giant among British lifestyle brands, possessing a unique ability to span geographies, product categories, and price points,” commented Ramez Toubassy, President of Brands for Gordon Brothers.  He added, “We feel humbled and inspired by the responsibility to reignite Mrs. Ashley’s original vision while delivering unique and contemporary products to both long-time followers and new customers from around the world.”


As new owners of the brand, Gordon Brothers will partner with management to evaluate several go-to-market strategies for the business, some of which could include retaining a streamlined portfolio of retail stores in key markets within the U.K. and Ireland.  Gordon Brothers intends to place a strong emphasis on building e-commerce, developing more strategic wholesale relationships, and expanding the portfolio of licensees and franchisees globally.


“Throughout this process, Gordon Brothers has shown a passion for the Laura Ashley brand and I am delighted that, under their ownership, there will be a real opportunity to grow its profile worldwide,” said Rob Lewis, Joint Administrator of several of the Laura Ashley group companies in the UK.  He continued, “Whilst we have taken an important step forward in securing the sale of the brand, we continue to explore opportunities to reshape the UK store based retail and manufacturing businesses and are very grateful for the efforts of the entire team at Laura Ashley in helping us with those discussions.”


Robert Russell, UK Head of Restructuring at DLA Piper UK LLP, advised Gordon Brothers on the Laura Ashley brand acquisition transaction.


Gordon Brothers’ Brands division values, acquires, restructures, and invests globally in underleveraged, distressed, or dormant intellectual property to help revive and reimagine some of the world’s most iconic brands.  

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change.  The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments.  Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use.  Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually.  Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
ntrice@gordonbrothers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aCFE : Modification of the modalities concerning the organization of the ordinary general meeting of May 7, 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
PU
11:18aFUSION ANTIBODIES : Overcoming obstacles on the path to the clinic
PU
11:17aAXALTA COATING : Voltatex® Electrical Insulating Resins Used In Ventilators And Devices Producing N95 Facemasks In Fight Against Coronavirus
PR
11:17aNUTRITION FOR LONGEVITY : Launches ‘United 4 Longevity' to Provide ‘Farm-to-Frontline' Meals for Healthcare Workers
BU
11:16aREJLERS PUBL : Report from the Annual General Meeting of Rejlers AB (publ) on 22 April 2020
AQ
11:16aF.N.B. CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock
PR
11:16aLENDINGTREE : Survey of Small Business Owners Finds Just 5% Received PPP Funds in First Round
PR
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aZoom raises encryption level with upgraded meeting app
RE
11:15aMBH : and Asia Pacific Energy Venture Pte Ltd announce demerger
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude rises after coronavirus drags it to lowest since 1999
3BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
4AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
5NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group