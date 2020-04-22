Gordon Brothers Acquires Laura Ashley® Brand

Boston, MA, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today that it has acquired the global Laura Ashley® brand, archives, and related intellectual property from the Laura Ashley group’s U.K. Administrators.

Founded in 1953 by husband and wife team Bernard and Laura Ashley, the business grew into a globally recognized retail, wholesale, licensing, and franchising business selling both home furnishings and fashion products. With an eye for delivering quintessentially British goods with a modern flair, the brand developed a passionate following which has allowed it to maintain its relevance regardless of the way the winds of fashion have blown. More recently, the brand expanded globally with outposts in markets as varied as South Korea, the Ukraine, the United States, and Japan.



“Laura Ashley is a true giant among British lifestyle brands, possessing a unique ability to span geographies, product categories, and price points,” commented Ramez Toubassy, President of Brands for Gordon Brothers. He added, “We feel humbled and inspired by the responsibility to reignite Mrs. Ashley’s original vision while delivering unique and contemporary products to both long-time followers and new customers from around the world.”



As new owners of the brand, Gordon Brothers will partner with management to evaluate several go-to-market strategies for the business, some of which could include retaining a streamlined portfolio of retail stores in key markets within the U.K. and Ireland. Gordon Brothers intends to place a strong emphasis on building e-commerce, developing more strategic wholesale relationships, and expanding the portfolio of licensees and franchisees globally.



“Throughout this process, Gordon Brothers has shown a passion for the Laura Ashley brand and I am delighted that, under their ownership, there will be a real opportunity to grow its profile worldwide,” said Rob Lewis, Joint Administrator of several of the Laura Ashley group companies in the UK. He continued, “Whilst we have taken an important step forward in securing the sale of the brand, we continue to explore opportunities to reshape the UK store based retail and manufacturing businesses and are very grateful for the efforts of the entire team at Laura Ashley in helping us with those discussions.”



Robert Russell, UK Head of Restructuring at DLA Piper UK LLP, advised Gordon Brothers on the Laura Ashley brand acquisition transaction.



Gordon Brothers’ Brands division values, acquires, restructures, and invests globally in underleveraged, distressed, or dormant intellectual property to help revive and reimagine some of the world’s most iconic brands.



About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Nicole Trice Gordon Brothers 617-422-6569 ntrice@gordonbrothers.com