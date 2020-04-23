Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gordon Brothers Launches Leadership Insight Podcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 09:59am EDT

Boston, MA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announces the launch of its ‘Added Value’ Leadership Insight Podcast today.  The series has been developed to provide Gordon Brothers clients, partners, and businesses with up-to-date perspectives on industry and global trends.


The opening series of the ‘Added Value’ podcasts, a COVID-19 Series, seeks to tackle the current and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through conversations with Gordon Brothers’ leadership and research analysts.  As the world continues to battle the height of the outbreak, many businesses and industries are stagnant, waiting for the virus to subside and the world to regain some measure of normalcy.  Until then, Gordon Brothers is dedicated to providing clients, partners, and businesses with the latest trends and information to help them navigate this difficult time.


“We are excited to launch the podcast series as a new way for our industry experts and leaders to reach our clients and a wider audience,” said Steve Holstein, Gordon Brothers’ Head of Global Business Development.  “We hope the podcasts’ current COVID-19 Series will help bring much needed perspective to the current economic crisis,” he added.


Episode one, Adaptations to Valuations, and episode two, Industry Trends and Portents, of the COVID-19 Series can be found at the Gordon Brothers COVID-19 Resource Hub at https://www.gordonbrothers.com/covid-19, in addition to the firm’s latest information, articles, and perspectives on the impact of COVID-19.  Upcoming episodes include The Ails of Retail, The Fate of Real Estate, and Understanding Brands.

About Gordon Brothers 

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change.  The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments.  Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use.  Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually.  Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
ntrice@gordonbrothers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aHERSHEY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:10aROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Recent Decisions Of The Singapore Personal Data Protection Commission
AQ
10:10aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:09aCREDIT SUISSE : Europe's Banks Cannot Afford to Be Optimistic -- Heard on the Street
DJ
10:09aAMAZON COM : Scooped Up Data From Its Own Sellers to -2-
DJ
10:09aAMAZON COM : Scooped Up Data From Its Own Sellers to Launch Competing Products
DJ
10:08aHPQ SILICON RESOURCES : is Closing a Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
10:08aUNILEVER NV : UBS remains Neutral
MD
10:07aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Teck Resources Limited - TECK
GL
10:07aLANDSCAPEHUB : and Arborgold Software Announce Intent to Integrate to Streamline Green Industry Estimating and Procurement
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2UNILEVER PLC : Unilever withdraws guidance as virus knocks China, ice cream sales slide
3Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone Group, Telecom Italia Each Raise EUR400 Million Through Sale of Inwit Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group