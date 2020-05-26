Log in
Gordon Brothers Names Kyle C. Shonak as Managing Director in Retail Division

05/26/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Boston, MA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today the appointment of Kyle Shonak as Managing Director in the Retail division.  In his role as Managing Director, Shonak will have many responsibilities, including managing retail client engagements and working with the team to enhance the group’s retail growth strategy.


“Kyle has extensive experience in structuring and executing complex transactions, allowing us to offer clients customized solutions that suit their needs, and help guide companies as they navigate transformation,” said Rick Edwards, President of Retail.  “He is a fantastic addition to the team and will be crucial in helping to boost our retail growth strategy.”


Shonak has expertise in strategic asset recovery solutions and extensive experience in litigation and bankruptcy processes.  Until recently, he held the position of Managing Director at Pathlight Capital LLC, where he managed all aspects of the firm’s commercial lending business.  Prior to this, Shonak was President of Salus Capital Partners, LLC, spearheading the company’s wind-down and portfolio restructuring.  He was also responsible for developing legal and business strategies in Chapter 11 bankruptcies at Textron Financial where he held the position of Vice President, Special Assets.


“This is a great opportunity for me to contribute to the terrific retail team here at Gordon Brothers,” said Shonak.  “I am looking forward to applying my skills and experience to help serve our clients and provide solutions during times of strategic growth and change.”


Shonak holds a BA degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI), Turnaround Management Association (TMA), and the Secured Finance Network (SFNet).


About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change.  The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments.  Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use.  Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually.  Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
ntrice@gordonbrothers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
