Gordon Brothers’ Mackenzie Shea Selected as a 2018 Commercial Finance Association 40 Under 40 Award Recipient

Boston, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mackenzie Shea, who serves as Associate General Counsel at Gordon Brothers, will be among the award recipients at the Commercial Finance Association’s 40 Under 40 Awards gala on Thursday, September 20th. The 40 Under 40 Awards recognize outstanding emerging talent in the commercial finance industry. Recipients are selected based on their achievements and leadership within their firms and the industry at large.

“It’s exciting to be counted among this year’s incredibly impressive award recipients,” stated Shea. “I am grateful to the Commercial Finance Association for recognizing our achievements and to Gordon Brothers for its steadfast support.”

“We are thrilled for Mackenzie and proud of her accomplishments,” stated Michael Chartock, General Counsel at Gordon Brothers. “Mackenzie is a strong contributor to our team and we look forward to her continued success and growth at the firm.”

Shea contributes to Gordon Brothers’ deal activity as its front-line transactional counsel and has worked on many transactions since joining the firm in 2016.

“Mackenzie has been a terrific addition to our team. She has helped us remain a leader in creative deal structuring, ensuring we continue to bring the very best solutions to our clients,” stated Ken Frieze, CEO of Gordon Brothers.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

