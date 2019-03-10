Gordon County GA : 12/18/2018 BOC Regular Session Minutes

Posted |

The Gordon County Board of Commissioners held their Regular Meeting on December 18, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Administration building.

MEMBERS PRESENT

Becky Hood, Chairman

Chad Steward, Vice Chairman

Norris Sexton, Commissioner

Kevin Cunningham, Commissioner

M. L. Bud Owens, Commissioner

OTHERS PRESENT

Jim Ledbetter, County Administrator

Annette Berry, County Clerk

Media

Approximately 11 Guests

Chairman Hood called the meeting to order.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Chairman Hood asked if there are any additions, omissions, or deletions to the Minutes for the Work Session December 4, 2018 and the Regular Meeting December 4, 2018. Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the Minutes. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Steward, Owens and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

Administrator Ledbetter read the Administrator's Report into the record.

COMMISSIONERS' REPORT

Commissioner Owens reported that he attended the General Administration Committee meeting, the Christmas Parade, and the QRC meeting.

Commissioner Owens made a motion to go into the public hearing for zoning. Commissioner Sexton seconded the motion and all voted aye.

PUBLIC HEARING FOR ZONING

APPLICATION #Z18-23 ALICE TRIPPLETT'S REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 TO R-1

County Administrator Ledbetter read application #Z18-23 Alice Tripplett's request to rezone from A-1 to R-1. Administrator Ledbetter advised that the Planning and Development Authority recommended that this application be denied due to the review from Environmental Health stating that a previous septic permit for the property, including the property on application #Z18-24, was restricted stating that it could never fall below 3 acres.

Commissioner Sexton made a motion to deny the application #Z18-23. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Sexton, Steward, Cunningham, and Owens voted aye. Motion passed.

APPLICATION #Z18-24 DAVID MILLSAP'S REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 TO R-1

County Administrator Ledbetter read application #Z18-24 David Millsap's request to rezone from A-1 to R-1. Administrator Ledbetter advised that the Planning and Development Authority recommended that this application be denied due to the review from Environmental Health stating that a previous septic permit for the property, including the property on application #Z18-23, was restricted stating that it could never fall below 3 acres.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to deny application #Z18-24. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Sexton, Steward, Cunningham, and Owens voted aye. Motion passed.

APPLICATION #Z18-25 STEPHEN MARTIN COCHRAN'S REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 TO C-G GENERAL COMMERCIAL

County Administrator Ledbetter read application Z18-25 Stephen Martin Cochran's request to rezone from A-1 to C-G General Commercial. No one signed to speak for or against the rezoning request.

Commissioner Owens made a motion to approved the rezoning application. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and Commissioners Owens, Cunningham, Steward, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to close the public hearing for zoning. Commissioner Owens seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Owens, Steward, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

CONSIDERATION OF UNFINISHED BUSINESS

None

CONSIDERATION OF NEW BUSINESS

RE-APPOINTMENT TO THE GORDON COUNTY HOSPITAL AUTHORITY FOR MATT BARTON AND DAVID HAMMOND FOR THREE-YEAR TERMS ENDING 12/31/2021

Administrator Ledbetter advised that this came to the Board of Commissioners from the Hospital Authority requesting re-appointment for Matt Barton and David Hammond. The Board requested further information and asked the County Administrator to gather more information for consideration regarding the county's representation on the Hospital Authority.

Commissioner Owens made a motion to table the re-appointments to the Gordon County Hospital Authority in order to consider further information. Commissioner Sexton seconded the motion and Commissioners Owens, Sexton, Steward, and Cunningham voted aye. Motion passed.

MALT BEVERAGE, WINE, ALCOHOL LICENSE RENEWALS FOR 2019

Administrator Ledbetter advised that this is a list of all applicants for 2019 malt beverage, wine and alcohol license renewals. All paperwork is in order and staff requests Board approval for issuing new 2019 license renewals.

Commissioner Steward made a motion to approve the list of license renewal applications. Commissioner Owens seconded the motion and Commissioners Steward, Owens, and Hood voted aye. Commissioners Sexton and Cunningham opposed the motion. Motion passed.

REQUEST FOR DECLARATION OF SURPLUS PROPERTY FROM THE SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT FOR FIREARMS AND WEAPONS SIGHTS TO BE SOLD TO ADAIRSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Administrator Ledbetter advised that this is a request of declaration of surplus property from the Sheriff's Department for thirteen EOTECH holographic firearms/weapons sights to be sold to the Adairsville Police Department.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the declaration of surplus property for the Sheriff's Department. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Steward, Owens and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

ADJOURNMENT

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to adjourn the Regular Meeting. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and all voted aye.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:16 p.m.