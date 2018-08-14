Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gordon County GA : 7/17/2018 BOC Regular Session Minutes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

Posted |

The Gordon County Board of Commissioners held their Regular Meeting on July 17, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Administration Building.

MEMBERS PRESENT

CHAD STEWARD, VICE CHAIRMAN
BUD OWENS, COMMISSIONER
NORRIS SEXTON, COMMISSIONER
KEVIN CUNNINGHAM, COMMISSIONER

OTHERS PRESENT

JIM LEDBETTER, CTY. ADMINISTRATOR
ANNETTE BERRY, COUNTY CLERK
MEDIA
9 GUESTS

Chairman Hood called the meeting to order.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Vice Chairman Steward asked if there are any additions, omissions, or deletions to the Minutes for the Work Session July 10, 2018, and the Regular Meeting July 10, 2018. Commissioner Sexton made a motion to approve the minutes. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Sexton, and Owens, voted aye. Motion approved.

ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

Administrator Ledbetter read the report in to the record.

COMMISSIONERS' REPORT

Commissioner Owens advised that he had attended the General Administration Committee Meeting and heard lots of good reports from Department Heads about great things happening in their areas.

PUBLIC HEARING FOR ZONING

Commissioner Sexton made a motion to go into the public hearing for zoning. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and all voted aye.

APPLICATION #Z18-17 ANTHONY JEFFORDS' REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 TO R-4

Administrator Ledbetter read application #Z18-17 Anthony Jeffords request to rezone from A-1 to R-4. This comes to the Board of Commissioners from the Planning Commission with their recommendations for approval. No one signed to speak for or against the rezoning. Mr. Jeffords is here and will answer any questions you may have.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the rezoning request for Anthony Jeffords. Commissioner Owens seconded the motion and Commissioners Owens, Sexton, and Cunningham voted aye. Motion passed.

APPLICATION #Z18-18 MICHAEL HICKS REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 TO R-1

Administrator Ledbetter read application #Z18-18 Michael Hicks request to rezone from A-1 to R-1. This come to the Board of Commissioners from the Planning Commission with their recommendation for approval. No one signed to speak for or against the rezoning. Mr. Hicks is here and will answer any questions you may have.

Commissioner Owens made a motion to approve the rezoning request from Michael Hicks.
Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and Commissioner Owens, Cunningham, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

Commissioner Sexton made a motion to close the public hearing for zoning. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and all voted aye.

CONSIDERATION OF UNFINISHED BUSINESS

None

CONSIDERATION OF NEW BUSINESS

DECLARATION OF SURPLUS PROPERTY FOR THE SHERIFF DEPARTMENT FOR MISCEALLANEOUS FIREARMS

Administrator Ledbetter advised this is a declaration of surplus property for miscellaneous firearms from the Sheriff Department. Firearms to be traded in for newer firearms.

Commissioner Owens made a motion to approve the declaration of surplus property for miscellaneous firearms. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and Commissioner Owens, Cunningham and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

ADJOURNMENT

Commissioner Sexton made a motion to adjourn the Regular Meeting. Commissioner Owens seconded the motion and all voted aye.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:25 p.m.

Disclaimer

Gordon County, GA published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 16:30:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pImport Prices Fell Slightly in July, Helped by Strong Dollar
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11pFOX BUSINESS : “Small Business Optimism at 35-Year High”
PU
01:01pWall St. gains on earnings, recovery in bank stocks
RE
12:56pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Cattle Drive Scheduled for Saturday Morning
PU
12:50pGlobal shares rebound as lira pulls out of nosedive
RE
12:50pAdvalent Corporation Completes Acquisition of Medvensys Analytics
SE
12:46pGOVERNMENT OF QUEBEC : The Québec-California carbon market joint auction is being held today
PU
12:46pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : HUD Publishes Notice on Disaster Recovery Funds
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
2TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
3Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.