Gordon County GA : 7/17/2018 BOC Regular Session Minutes

The Gordon County Board of Commissioners held their Regular Meeting on July 17, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Administration Building.

MEMBERS PRESENT

CHAD STEWARD, VICE CHAIRMAN

BUD OWENS, COMMISSIONER

NORRIS SEXTON, COMMISSIONER

KEVIN CUNNINGHAM, COMMISSIONER

OTHERS PRESENT

JIM LEDBETTER, CTY. ADMINISTRATOR

ANNETTE BERRY, COUNTY CLERK

MEDIA

9 GUESTS

Chairman Hood called the meeting to order.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Vice Chairman Steward asked if there are any additions, omissions, or deletions to the Minutes for the Work Session July 10, 2018, and the Regular Meeting July 10, 2018. Commissioner Sexton made a motion to approve the minutes. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Sexton, and Owens, voted aye. Motion approved.

ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

Administrator Ledbetter read the report in to the record.

COMMISSIONERS' REPORT

Commissioner Owens advised that he had attended the General Administration Committee Meeting and heard lots of good reports from Department Heads about great things happening in their areas.

PUBLIC HEARING FOR ZONING

Commissioner Sexton made a motion to go into the public hearing for zoning. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and all voted aye.

APPLICATION #Z18-17 ANTHONY JEFFORDS' REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 TO R-4

Administrator Ledbetter read application #Z18-17 Anthony Jeffords request to rezone from A-1 to R-4. This comes to the Board of Commissioners from the Planning Commission with their recommendations for approval. No one signed to speak for or against the rezoning. Mr. Jeffords is here and will answer any questions you may have.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the rezoning request for Anthony Jeffords. Commissioner Owens seconded the motion and Commissioners Owens, Sexton, and Cunningham voted aye. Motion passed.

APPLICATION #Z18-18 MICHAEL HICKS REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 TO R-1

Administrator Ledbetter read application #Z18-18 Michael Hicks request to rezone from A-1 to R-1. This come to the Board of Commissioners from the Planning Commission with their recommendation for approval. No one signed to speak for or against the rezoning. Mr. Hicks is here and will answer any questions you may have.

Commissioner Owens made a motion to approve the rezoning request from Michael Hicks.

Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and Commissioner Owens, Cunningham, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

Commissioner Sexton made a motion to close the public hearing for zoning. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and all voted aye.

CONSIDERATION OF UNFINISHED BUSINESS

None

CONSIDERATION OF NEW BUSINESS

DECLARATION OF SURPLUS PROPERTY FOR THE SHERIFF DEPARTMENT FOR MISCEALLANEOUS FIREARMS

Administrator Ledbetter advised this is a declaration of surplus property for miscellaneous firearms from the Sheriff Department. Firearms to be traded in for newer firearms.

Commissioner Owens made a motion to approve the declaration of surplus property for miscellaneous firearms. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and Commissioner Owens, Cunningham and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

ADJOURNMENT

Commissioner Sexton made a motion to adjourn the Regular Meeting. Commissioner Owens seconded the motion and all voted aye.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:25 p.m.