Gordon County GA : Online Services for Elections & Voter Registration

Online Services for Elections & Voter Registration

Register to Vote online (if you have a GA DL or GA Id Card) at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/welcome.do#no-back-button

Register to vote by mail: Print the application to register to vote: https://sos.ga.gov/admin/files/GA_VR_APP_2019.pdf then mail the voter registration application to Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, PO Box 715, Calhoun, GA 30703-0715

Vote by Mail: If you would like to vote by mail instead of voting in-person during early voting or on Election Day, you can request to receive your ballot by mail.