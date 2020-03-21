Log in
Gordon County GA : Online Services for Elections & Voter Registration

03/21/2020 | 12:47am EDT

Posted |

Online Services for Elections & Voter Registration

Register to Vote online (if you have a GA DL or GA Id Card) at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/welcome.do#no-back-button

Register to vote by mail: Print the application to register to vote: https://sos.ga.gov/admin/files/GA_VR_APP_2019.pdf then mail the voter registration application to Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, PO Box 715, Calhoun, GA 30703-0715

Vote by Mail: If you would like to vote by mail instead of voting in-person during early voting or on Election Day, you can request to receive your ballot by mail.

Disclaimer

Gordon County, GA published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 04:46:03 UTC
