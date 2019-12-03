Log in
Gordon Joins National Intelligence University Foundation

12/03/2019 | 12:22pm EST

Fairfax, VA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For immediate release

Susan Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence, will help lead the National Intelligence University Foundation (NIUF) as the vice chair. Gordon joins other intelligence professionals assisting the foundation, including Chairman Gen. Mike Hayden, USAF (Ret.), principal, The Chertoff Group; Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Burgess Jr., USA (Ret.), chief operating officer, Auburn University; and Dr. Stephen Cambone, associate vice chancellor for cybersecurity initiatives and professor of practice, Texas A&M University.

Prior to working at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Gordon was the deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), a position she held following her service in the CIA as the director of the its Information Operations Center and senior cyber adviser to the agency’s director concurrently.

Gordon’s career at the CIA began in 1981 as an analyst in the Office of Scientific and Weapons Research, Directorate of Intelligence. She later moved to the agency’s Directorate of Science and Technology and became the first director of the Office of Advanced Analytic Tools. While at the agency, she rose to senior executive positions in each of its four directorates: operations, analysis, science and technology, and support. Gordon worked at the CIA for more than 25 years.

In 1998, she designed and drove the formation of In-Q-Tel, a private, nonprofit company with the primary purpose of delivering innovative technology solutions for the agency and the Intelligence Community.

Gordon has been recognized for her executive leadership through numerous awards, including the Presidential Rank Award at the distinguished level. She earned her bachelor of science degree from Duke University where she was the captain of the Blue Devils women’s basketball team.

The NIUF was established in 2011 and is a nonprofit organization affiliated with AFCEA International. The foundation’s mission is to foster, encourage and promote the educational, scientific, literary and charitable purposes of the NIU. It also advises NIU’s president regarding matters that affect the university’s mission and is committed to assisting the university, its graduates and its supporters.

Additional information about the National Intelligence University is available online. Learn more about AFCEA International on the association’s website.

Maryann Lawlor
AFCEA International
(703) 631-6179
mlawlor@afcea.org

