Gore Range Closes Debut Fund

Gore Range Capital (“Gore Range”), a New York-based venture capital firm
focused on healthcare, today announced that its first fund (“Fund I”) is
closed to further external capital. Gore Range invests in early and
growth-stage companies for the purposes of helping patients achieve and
maintain life-long health.
Gore Range is led by Ethan Rigel, CEO, Humberto Antunes, Frank
DeBernardis, John Friedman, and Ting-Pau Oei. The investment
professionals are supported by a scientific advisory board that helps
bolster deal flow, evaluate opportunities, and advise on research,
adding further depth to their capabilities.
“We invest in what we know based on our more than 150 years of
collective experience in the healthcare industry,” said Ethan Rigel,
CEO, Gore Range. “Our team is able to provide necessary capital and an
unparalleled level of strategic guidance and partnership to young
companies. Our approach creates more value for the entrepreneurs
building the business, investors who are backing them, and ultimately
benefits patients and the broader healthcare ecosystem.”
Gore Range has made 13 investments with two successful exits and one IPO
thus far. Gore Range invests in skin health, cancer, cardiovascular, and
technology innovation, based on the partners’ extensive experience and
networks in these areas. Through its role as an engaged investor and
strategic partner, Gore Range is able to identify market opportunities,
build networks, and provide guidance on capital deployment that helps to
ensure the greatest opportunity for success.
Among Fund I’s investments include:
-
BioXcel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BTAI): utilizes novel artificial
intelligence to develop new medicines and reduce the cost and time of
drug development
-
CoreMedica Labs: poised to transform the blood testing arena,
providing patients with the ability to “test-from-anywhere”
-
Or-Genix Therapeutics: develops novel compounds to treat skin,
hair, and mucous membrane disorders
Gore Range has made additional pre-fund investments in:
-
Castle Biosciences: focused on personalized diagnostics for
cancer patients to provide actionable information for improved
treatment decisions
-
Conversa Health: leverages AI and the power of conversation to
change the way patients and patients communicate
“Our primary goal is to invest in companies that will advance healthcare
through research, science, innovation and operating excellence,” said
Humberto Antunes, partner, Gore Range. “Entrepreneurs gravitate to our
model because they see the value in partnering with our seasoned team —
and they appreciate the additional depth that an engaged and experienced
investor can provide. We are thrilled by the innovation and discovery
our portfolio companies have made already, and look forward to enabling
more growth in 2019.”
About Gore Range Capital
Gore Range Capital is a venture capital firm focused on investing in
early and growth-stage healthcare businesses. The firm blends the
hands-on approach of operationally focused private equity with the
early-stage guidance needed in venture capital. Gore Range offers not
just capital, but operational, clinical and scientific expertise that
leverages deep industry relationships and a renowned scientific advisory
board. Based in New York, Gore Range was founded by finance and
healthcare professionals with an unrivaled, specialized focus in four
core areas: dermatology, cancer, cardiovascular and technology-driven
medical innovation. For more information, visit: https://www.gorerangecapital.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005489/en/