Gores Metropoulos, Inc. : Announces Pricing of $375 Million Initial Public Offering

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed
for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset
acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business
combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of
its initial public offering of 37,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per
unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and trade
under the ticker symbol “GMHIU” beginning February 1, 2019. Each unit
consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and
one-third of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof
to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price
of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin
separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to
be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbols “GMHI” and
“GMHIW,” respectively.
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as the representatives of the
underwriters for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters
a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 units at the
initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When
available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Deutsche Bank
Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York,
New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com;
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, Eleven
Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, telephone 800-221-1037 or
email: ecm.prospectus@credit-suisse.com;
or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West
Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.
A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on
January 28, 2019 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act
of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to
sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale
of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking
statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public
offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can
be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the
terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering
will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the
Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the
Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the
Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for
revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required
by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005797/en/