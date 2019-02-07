Gossamer Bio Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and
commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology,
inflammation and oncology, today announced the pricing of its initial
public offering of 17,250,000 shares of common stock at a public
offering price of $16.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin
trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 8, 2019 under the
ticker symbol “GOSS.” All of the shares are being offered by Gossamer
Bio. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting
discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable
by Gossamer Bio, are expected to be $276.0 million. The offering is
expected to close on February 12, 2019, subject to satisfaction of
customary closing conditions. In addition, Gossamer Bio has granted the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,587,500
shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less
underwriting discounts and commissions.
BofA Merrill Lynch, SVB Leerink, Barclays and Evercore ISI are acting as
joint book-running managers for the offering.
Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in this
offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and
became effective on February 7, 2019. The offering will be made only by
means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained
from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd
Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by
email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com;
or from SVB Leerink, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal
Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525,
ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com;
or from Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus
Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone
at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;
or from Evercore ISI, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd
Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888)
474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in
the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is
to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to
enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.
