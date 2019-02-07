Gossamer Bio Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,250,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 8, 2019 under the ticker symbol “GOSS.” All of the shares are being offered by Gossamer Bio. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Gossamer Bio, are expected to be $276.0 million. The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Gossamer Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,587,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Merrill Lynch, SVB Leerink, Barclays and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

