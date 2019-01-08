Gossamer Threads Announces Acquisition by M/C Partners and Merges with Carbon60 Networks

Gossamer Threads Inc. (GT.net) today announced an acquisition by M/C
Partners, a leading communications and IT services-focused private
equity firm based in Boston, MA. Simultaneously, M/C Partners is
acquiring Toronto, ON-based Carbon60 Networks Inc., a managed cloud
services company, and merging it with Gossamer Threads to create a
leading platform in the Canadian market. The combined company will
operate under the name Carbon60 Networks.
In addition to providing liquidity for selling shareholders, M/C
Partners is investing capital to support organic growth and strategic
acquisitions.
“M/C has a long history investing in managed hosting and IT services
businesses globally and their knowledge of our industry will be a
tremendous asset to our new combined company,” said Carbon60 CEO John
Witte, who was previously an executive at a prior M/C portfolio company,
Fusepoint before it was sold to Savvis in 2010. “They are the perfect
partner for us at this stage of our growth as we strive to lead the
managed cloud market in Canada and I am thrilled to be working with them
for a second time.”
“This merger brings together two organizations with similar DNA that are
focused on helping customers succeed,” said Alex Krohn, CEO of Gossamer
Threads. “We are excited to join forces with the talented Carbon60 team
to deliver optimized managed cloud solutions for customers for their
critical applications and infrastructure.”
Carbon60 was founded in 1999 and Gossamer Threads was founded in 1996.
Each company has developed into a well-regarded managed cloud services
provider in its respective market with strong technical capability and a
commitment to the highest standards of customer service. The combined
company is experiencing success in the burgeoning managed third party
cloud space using AWS and Azure and expects to accelerate this category
along with its private cloud offerings. In addition, both companies have
expertise in application hosting, with a focus on Content Management
Systems (CMS) hosting. The combined Carbon60 business will be the
dominant CMS hosting provider in Canada.
“These businesses are natural complements to one another and create a
combined entity with enhanced scale, technical expertise and geographic
reach,” said Gillis Cashman, Managing Partner at M/C Partners. “We are
excited to partner with these two exceptional teams to build a
market-leading cloud services provider. We anticipate growing the
Carbon60 platform with future acquisitions that will add capabilities
and help the company expand into new markets.”
Current Carbon60 CEO John Witte will continue to lead the company. John
is also an investor and Board Member. Alex Krohn, founder and CEO of
Gossamer Threads, will continue to have a key role at the company as
CTO, in addition to being an investor and Board Member.
Ian Muirhead served as the legal adviser for Gossamer Threads and Blaney
McMurtry LLP served as the legal adviser for Carbon60 Networks. Choate,
Hall & Stewart LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP served as legal
advisers for M/C Partners.
About Carbon60 Networks
Carbon60 Networks specializes in delivering end-to-end managed hosting
solutions for public and private sector organizations with
business-critical workloads. Carbon60 provides secure and
high-performance hosting services using its Canadian cloud platform in
Toronto and Kelowna and the leading hyperscale clouds for hybrid IT
solutions. The company also has a niche in application hosting for
enterprise-grade WordPress and Drupal CMS. Carbon60 guides customers on
their cloud journey and can engage with clients at any stage of their
transition. Carbon60 provides a white-glove customer experience with a
deep level of technical support services combined with a nimble approach
making them the trusted choice for companies that need a partner to
deliver solutions with exceptional reliability, performance and
security. For more information, please visit www.carbon60.com.
About Gossamer Threads
Gossamer Threads provides performance hosting options (dedicated,
clustered, private cloud) and application hosting solutions that come
standard with high value managed services like optimization testing,
monitoring, security, back-up and restoration. The company also offers
add-on managed services, including access to a Content Delivery Network,
Application and Database Optimization, Disaster Recovery, and assistance
with PCI/DSS and HIPAA Compliance. Based in Vancouver BC, Canada,
Gossamer Threads maintains four geographically separated data centers in
Vancouver, Toronto, New York and London to ensure high data availability
and security. For more information, please visit www.gt.net.
About M/C Partners
Based in Boston, M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused
exclusively on the communications, information technology services and
media sectors. The firm has invested over $2.2 billion of capital into
nearly 100 companies, generally investing in companies with enterprise
values of $25 million to $250 million. Related current and prior
investments include Cavalier Telephone, Ensono, Everstream, Fusepoint,
Denovo, ICG Communications, Involta, Lightower, NuVox, Thrive Networks
and Zayo Group. The firm has strong institutional backing from the
nation's leading pension funds and endowments as well as a long track
record of success. For more information, visit www.mcpartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005200/en/